Podcast: 1-on-1 with Florida State baseball’s Bryce Hubbart

Florida State baseball is 43 days away from first pitch. With just over six weeks till first pitch, Sunday Golds: A Florida State Baseball Podcast will begin its countdown series. We will interview a handful of players leading up to the season. With 43 days till first pitch, I spoke one-on-one with #43, Bryce Hubbart.

Hubbart is expected to remain FSU’s Saturday starter after a strong redshirt freshman season in the same role. He was named a preseason third team All-American by Perfect Game yesterday. He will make up one of the best 1-2 punches in college baseball with fellow southpaw Parker Messick.

In 2021, Hubbart was a third team All-ACC member and also on the All-ACC freshman team. He posted a 3.80 ERA in 71 innings pitched. He then went to the Cape Cod League for the summer, where he was named the league’s best pitcher.

Hubbart and I spoke about his summer experience on the Cape, improvements from his freshman to sophomore season, expectations for the 2022 season and more.

For the interview with Hubbart on Apple Podcasts, see below:

For the episode on Spotify, see below: