Florida State baseball: Preseason scrimmage notes

Florida State baseball is a few days into their preseason camp. The Seminoles begin the 2022 season on February 18th vs. James Madison. The ‘Noles are ranked in the top 15 of all major ranking systems. FSU is ramping up for the season with multiple scrimmages every week. Florida State has many position battles ongoing and roles in the rotation up for grabs. The scrimmages will play a large role in deciding what FSU will look like on February 18th.

Starting today, I’ll be updating this article with my notes and standouts from all scrimmages that I attend. This piece will be updated throughout the preseason to show how players and position battles are progressing.

For all videos from the preseason, see the playlist below:

Friday, January 28th

Pitchers

Jonah Scolaro was the sharpest pitcher on day one. He threw 20 of his 30 pitches for strikes and picked up six swing-and-misses. Scolaro is one of the eight pitchers in contention for the Sunday spot. He has a real chance with an improved arsenal of off-speed pitches. He’s always had a slider and curveball, but both the breakers spin rates are higher now. The changeup has made the biggest improvement with hard fading action against right-handed hitters.

Jonah Scolaro was the sharpest arm yesterday. Had everything working. CH keeps getting better and better, getting lots of swing and misses from RHH. Veteran will be in the mix for Sunday spot. pic.twitter.com/ztvtXzOQy2 — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) January 29, 2022

Bryce Hubbart is working hard on perfecting a pair of his off-speed pitches. Hubbart had a changeup last season, but didn’t use it much. Since the fall, it’s taken a major step forward. He’s still working on the consistency of the new slider, but when he snaps it off, not many hitters have a chance. Hubbart got hit a bit in his first inning of work, but he settled in and picked up four swing-and-misses in his second inning. He pounded the strike zone with 22 strikes on 28 pitches.

Bryce Hubbart is really taking a professional approach to the preseason, working hard on his SL and CH. Changeup has really taken a step forward. Slider is simply unfair when he snaps it off. pic.twitter.com/kpEMnEcPs9 — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) January 29, 2022

Parker Messick’s arsenal keeps getting more and more unpredictable for opposing hitters. He struck out five of the seven hitters he faced. Messick picked up seven swing-and-misses on 28 pitches and threw 75% strikes. The changeup is simply unfair against right-handed hitters. The fastball sat 90-91 MPH. The new slider is 80-81 MPH, a few MPH harder than his old sweeping slider.

Parker Messick’s 4 pitch mix makes any hitter uncomfortable. Looked comfortable with the new power slider yesterday, has gotten better each time he’s out there. The changeup, man, that thing is something else. Really think it may be the most unhittable pitch in college. pic.twitter.com/zyqacd8Ry8 — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) January 29, 2022

Ross Dunn had himself a really strong first outing of the preseason, which will keep him in strong contention for the Sunday spot. Dunn’s FB sat 91-93 MPH and topped out at 94. The southpaw picked up nine swing-and-misses and didn’t walk any of the seven batters he faced. Dunn does a really good job of getting down the hill, which makes his fastball jump on hitters. His changeup has taken a step forward. If he can show consistency with the breaking ball over the next couple weeks, he’ll fill a big role on the staff.

had himself a really strong first outing of the preseason, which will keep him in strong contention for the Sunday spot. Dunn’s FB sat 91-93 MPH and topped out at 94. The southpaw picked up nine swing-and-misses and didn’t walk any of the seven batters he faced. Dunn does a really good job of getting down the hill, which makes his fastball jump on hitters. His changeup has taken a step forward. If he can show consistency with the breaking ball over the next couple weeks, he’ll fill a big role on the staff. Joe Charles has taken massive steps forward since stepping on campus. At times in the fall, Charles didn’t know where his fastball was going. Now, he’s all around the zone with all three of his pitches. He walked one batter, but induced multiple double play balls. The fastball sat 92-94 MPH. The UNC transfer throws a hard curveball in the low 80’s, which he can throw in any count. If the consistency continues to improve, he has the stuff to be a dominant backend arm.

has taken massive steps forward since stepping on campus. At times in the fall, Charles didn’t know where his fastball was going. Now, he’s all around the zone with all three of his pitches. He walked one batter, but induced multiple double play balls. The fastball sat 92-94 MPH. The UNC transfer throws a hard curveball in the low 80’s, which he can throw in any count. If the consistency continues to improve, he has the stuff to be a dominant backend arm. Dylan Simmons also has the potential of a dominant bullpen arm. Simmons throws a low-90’s fastball that has extreme arm-side run. The FB, at 91-93 MPH, bears in on RHH’s hands and locks up left-handed hitters as he runs it off their front hip. The right-handed pitcher pairs it with a hard slider that tunnels well of the fastball. He struck out two and picked up three swing-and-misses in an inning of work.

Dylan Simmons is going to get some big outs for the #FSU bullpen. FB at 91-93 with tons of ride. Runs it off LHH’s hips, in on RHH’s hands. Pairs with a hard slider in the upper 80’s. Work really well off each other. pic.twitter.com/nIuvW6MJQt — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) January 29, 2022

Hitters

As a team, the Seminoles made 0 errors in an eight inning scrimmage. It was just day one of the preseason, but it was obvious how much more depth the Seminoles have all over the field.

Colton Vincent has turned himself into an ultra-reliable defender behind the plate. Vincent does a great job of framing the low pitch. He also blocks just about anything that hits the dirt. Rarely does a ball go to the backstop when Vincent is at the plate. The former JUCO transfer has an above average arm, which he showed off to throw out two baserunners. He’s also made improvements at the plate and consistently grinds out at-bats. Vincent, Logan Lacey, and Bazz Jimenez all drove doubles off the right field fence on day one.

Yesterday, Mike Martin Jr. called Colton Vincent “a completely different player” than last year. The strides he’s made over the last year are pretty remarkable. Has turned himself into a ultra reliable backstop. Gunned down two runners (first two clips) and also doubled yesterday pic.twitter.com/C3OVCxhjLe — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) January 29, 2022

James Tibbs has special power. He’s shown it everyday in batting practice, easily driving the balls off the scoreboard in the opposite direction. On Friday, he showed what his power can be when he gets a ball out front. The freshman caught a fastball up-and-in and drove it over a tree across the street from Howser. Tibbs’ power has him in the mix for a starting spot at one of FSU’s corner outfield spots.

Freshman James Tibbs has special, special power. Caught up to a FB up and in and launched it over a tree across the street. Good day 1 for the FR, who will be competing for a corner OF spot. pic.twitter.com/b9ZjRvFcx0 — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) January 29, 2022

Alex Toral is going to mash. He sat back on a changeup and launched it over the right field fence in his first AB of the fall. In his next at-bat, he drove a fastball the other direction for a line-out to the opposite field warning track. Toral is a complete hitter. The left-handed hitter can hit lefties. He works counts, he swings at what he should, and he takes what he should.

Alex Toral is going to mash. Sat back on a changeup for a HR in his first preseason AB. Laced a line drive to the LF warning track in his next AB. #BingBang pic.twitter.com/ubZVJurCTS — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) January 29, 2022

Treyton Rank could be a day one impact player as a freshman. In the fall, he put together quality at-bat after quality at-bat, but he wasn’t getting the results. On day one, he produced two hits. Rank also played strong defense at third base and made a couple of high IQ plays.

For the Tomahawk Nation baseball countdown series, see below:

8 weeks till FSU baseball: Eight breakout candidates

7 weeks till FSU baseball: Seven true freshmen to know

6 weeks until Florida State baseball: How FSU’s six redshirt seniors will provide valuable leadership in 2022

5 weeks till FSU baseball: Five candidates to complete the weekend rotation

4 weeks till FSU baseball: Four areas of improvement for 2022

3 weeks till FSU baseball: Three transfers will take on big roles in the lineup

Also, make sure to catch up on the on all the latest episodes of Sunday Golds: A Florida State Baseball Podcast: