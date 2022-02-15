Podcast: Mike Martin Jr. discusses weekend rotation, starting position players on Sunday Golds

Florida State baseball opens up the 2022 season in two days. The Seminoles will begin the season on Friday at 6:00 PM against James Madison. With the start of the 2022 season right around the corner comes a brand new episode of Sunday Golds: A Florida State Baseball Podcast. Mike Martin Jr. sat down with me for a one-on-one discussion to preview the season.

Martin Jr. discussed the pitching staff roles and position player starters on our season preview podcast. Meat announced that FSU’s weekend rotation will be Parker Messick, Bryce Hubbart, and Ross Dunn. Carson Montgomery will be the midweek starter and Jonah Scolaro will be the closer.

Junior also announced that Tyler Martin and Jordan Carrion will be out this weekend. Freshman Treyton Rank will start at shortstop and Jackson Greene will start at 2B. Tennessee Tech transfer Brett Roberts will start at 3B.

For the rest of the position player starters, make sure to listen to the podcast. Here’s a full breakdown of the episode:

1:30-18:15: Mike Martin Jr. interview

21:00-31:00: Pitching staff breakdown

31:20-36:20: Infield breakdown

36:30-44:00: Outfield, catchers breakdown

45:30-56:00: Schedule, ACC preview

56:00-59:30: James Madison weekend preview

1:00:00-1:03:00: Season outlook

