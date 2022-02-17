Florida State baseball weekend preview: James Madison, 2/18-2/20

Florida State baseball is back. The 2022 season is upon us. The Seminoles will begin the season on Friday night as they open up a weekend series with the James Madison University Dukes.

FSU was 31-24 in 2022. The ‘Noles finished fifth in the ACC with a 20-16 conference record. The season ended in the Oxford regional. The Seminoles were 18-13 at Dick Howser Stadium. Florida State was first in the ACC in ERA (3.45) but was dead last with a .241 team batting average.

The roster will look different this season with 18 newcomers, but the team will still be led by returning Friday and Saturday starters, Parker Messick and Bryce Hubbart. Messick and Hubbart are both preseason All-Americans. Logan Lacey is FSU’s leading returner at the plate after hitting .295 with 10 HRs last season.

James Madison is in the Colonial conference. The Dukes were picked to finish fifth in the conference this preseason by the league’s coaches. JMU is a veteran team that is returning all but two pitchers from their 2021 pitching staff. They also bring back four bats that hit above .300 last season.

Last season, JMU was 11-17 and 6-9 in conference play. The Dukes struggled to ever get into a rhythm due to multiple Covid-19 pauses. As a team, James Madison hit .288 with a .432 slugging percentage. They scored 6.3 runs per game. On the mound, the Dukes posted a 6.38 ERA and allowed a .281 batting average against. In the field, JMU struggled with a .954 fielding percentage.

JMU will bring some star power to Dick Howser Stadium. Scouts will pile behind home plate to watch OF Chase DeLauter hit against the ‘Noles loaded pitching staff. DeLauter is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. Last season, he hit .386 with a .723 SLG%. He then went to the Cape Cod League in the summer, where he was named the league’s best prospect. The left-handed hitter also pitches, as he had a 1.23 ERA in five appearances in 2021.

The left-handed slugger will have a tall task against FSU, who will run out three southpaws in their opening weekend rotation. Here is a preview of the pitching matchups this weekend:

Friday 2/18, 6:00 PM

Probable Starters: RHP Justin Showalter (4.37 ERA, 35 IP) vs. LHP Parker Messick (3.10 ERA, 90 IP)

How to watch: ACC Network Extra

Saturday 2/19, 2:00 PM

Probable Starters: LHP Donovan Burke (3.00 ERA, 33 IP) vs. LHP Bryce Hubbart (3.80 ERA, 71 IP)

How to watch: ACC Network Extra

Sunday 2/20, 1:00 PM

Probable Starters: RHP Joe Vogatsky (0-2, 9.82 ERA) vs. LHP Ross Dunn (2.13 ERA, 12.2 IP)

How to watch: ACC Network Extra

JMU top returners

OF Chase DeLauter: .386 AVG/.723 SLG%/.508 OBP

INF Carson Bell: .346 AVG/.513 SLG%/.386 OBP

INF Kyle Novak: .315 AVG/.438 SLG%/.374 OBP

C Travis Reifsnider: .314 AVG/.514 SLG%/.448 OBP

UTIL Trevon Dabney: .274 AVG/.339 SLG%/.370 OBP

FSU projected lineup

C: Colton Vincent

1B: Alex Toral

2B: Jackson Greene

SS: Treyton Rank

3B: Brett Roberts

LF: James Tibbs (vs. RHP)/AJ Shaver (vs. LHP)

CF: Logan Lacey

RF: Reese Albert (vs. RHP)/Isaiah Perry (vs. LHP)

DH: Jaime Ferrer

Injuries: Tyler Martin OUT (Shoulder), Jordan Carrion OUT (Hip flexor)

To hear Mike Martin Jr. explain all the pitching staff roles and starting position players, listen to the latest episode of Sunday Golds: A Florida State Baseball Podcast:

Thursday Media availability

THURSDAY MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Mike Martin Jr.

Parker Messick

Bryce Hubbart

Ross Dunn