No. 11 FSU Baseball vs. James Madison game thread: Friday, 6:00 PM

The 2022 Florida State baseball season is here. The Seminoles season begins at 6:00 PM tonight against the James Madison University Dukes.

For more on James Madison, check out the series preview. Check out tonight’s pitching matchup below:

Friday 2/18, 6:00 PM

Probable Starters: RHP Justin Showalter (4.37 ERA, 35 IP) vs. LHP Parker Messick (3.10 ERA, 90 IP)

How to watch: ACC Network Extra

Injuries: Tyler Martin OUT (Shoulder), Jordan Carrion OUT (Hip flexor)

#FSU opening day lineup vs. JMU:



RF Reese Albert

CF Logan Lacey

1B Alex Toral

3B Brett Roberts

LF James Tibbs

DH Jaime Ferrer

C Colton Vincent

SS Treyton Rank

2B Jackson Greene



SP Parker Messick — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) February 18, 2022

First pitch is scheduled for 6:02 PM from Dick Howser Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on ACC Network Extra. We will have updates in the game thread below, and I’ll have updates on my Twitter as well (@brettpn).