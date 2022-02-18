No. 11 FSU Baseball vs. James Madison game thread: Friday, 6:00 PM

The 2022 Florida State baseball season is here. The Seminoles season begins at 6:00 PM tonight against the James Madison University Dukes.
For more on James Madison, check out the series preview. Check out tonight’s pitching matchup below:
Friday 2/18, 6:00 PM
Probable Starters: RHP Justin Showalter (4.37 ERA, 35 IP) vs. LHP Parker Messick (3.10 ERA, 90 IP)
How to watch: ACC Network Extra
FSU projected lineup
C: Colton Vincent
1B: Alex Toral
2B: Jackson Greene
SS: Treyton Rank
3B: Brett Roberts
LF: James Tibbs
CF: Logan Lacey
RF: Reese Albert
DH: Jaime Ferrer
Injuries: Tyler Martin OUT (Shoulder), Jordan Carrion OUT (Hip flexor)
We will update this article with the real lineup as it comes out.
#FSU opening day lineup vs. JMU:— Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) February 18, 2022
RF Reese Albert
CF Logan Lacey
1B Alex Toral
3B Brett Roberts
LF James Tibbs
DH Jaime Ferrer
C Colton Vincent
SS Treyton Rank
2B Jackson Greene
SP Parker Messick
First pitch is scheduled for 6:02 PM from Dick Howser Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on ACC Network Extra. We will have updates in the game thread below, and I’ll have updates on my Twitter as well (@brettpn).
