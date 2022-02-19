No. 11 FSU Baseball vs. James Madison game thread: Saturday, 2:00 PM

Florida State baseball will look to clinch their first series of the 2022 season this afternoon against the James Madison Dukes. The Seminoles started the season 1-0 as Parker Messick dealt for 5.2 innings and home runs from newcomers Brett Roberts and James Tibbs were enough at the plate.

For more on James Madison, check out the series preview.

Saturday 2/19, 2:00 PM

Probable Starters: LHP Donovan Burke (3.00 ERA, 33 IP) vs. LHP Bryce Hubbart (3.80 ERA, 71 IP)

How to watch: ACC Network Extra

#FSU lineup G2 vs. JMU:



RF Isaiah Perry

CF Logan Lacey

1B Alex Toral

3B Brett Roberts

DH Jaime Ferrer

LF AJ Shaver

C Colton Vincent

SS Treyton Rank

2B Jackson Greene



SP Bryce Hubbart — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) February 19, 2022

First pitch is scheduled for 2:02 PM from Dick Howser Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on ACC Network Extra. We will have updates in the game thread below, and I’ll have updates on my Twitter as well (@brettpn).