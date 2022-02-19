 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 11 FSU Baseball vs. James Madison game thread: Saturday, 2:00 PM

First bump day of 2022 for preseason All-American Bryce Hubbart.

By BrettNevitt
Preseason All-American Bryce Hubbart takes the mound on Saturday for his first start of 2022.
Brett Nevitt

Florida State baseball will look to clinch their first series of the 2022 season this afternoon against the James Madison Dukes. The Seminoles started the season 1-0 as Parker Messick dealt for 5.2 innings and home runs from newcomers Brett Roberts and James Tibbs were enough at the plate.

For more on James Madison, check out the series preview. Check out tonight’s pitching matchup below:

Saturday 2/19, 2:00 PM

Probable Starters: LHP Donovan Burke (3.00 ERA, 33 IP) vs. LHP Bryce Hubbart (3.80 ERA, 71 IP)

How to watch: ACC Network Extra

FSU projected lineup

C: Colton Vincent

1B: Alex Toral

2B: Jackson Greene

SS: Treyton Rank

3B: Brett Roberts

LF: AJ Shaver

CF: Logan Lacey

RF: Isaiah Perry

DH: Jaime Ferrer

Injuries: Tyler Martin OUT (Shoulder), Jordan Carrion OUT (Hip flexor)

We will update this article with the real lineup as it comes out.

First pitch is scheduled for 2:02 PM from Dick Howser Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on ACC Network Extra. We will have updates in the game thread below, and I’ll have updates on my Twitter as well (@brettpn).

