No. 11 FSU Baseball vs. James Madison game thread: Saturday, 2:00 PM

Florida State baseball will look to clinch their first series of the 2022 season this afternoon against the James Madison Dukes. The Seminoles started the season 1-0 as Parker Messick dealt for 5.2 innings and home runs from newcomers Brett Roberts and James Tibbs were enough at the plate.
For more on James Madison, check out the series preview. Check out tonight’s pitching matchup below:
Saturday 2/19, 2:00 PM
Probable Starters: LHP Donovan Burke (3.00 ERA, 33 IP) vs. LHP Bryce Hubbart (3.80 ERA, 71 IP)
How to watch: ACC Network Extra
FSU projected lineup
Injuries: Tyler Martin OUT (Shoulder), Jordan Carrion OUT (Hip flexor)
#FSU lineup G2 vs. JMU:— Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) February 19, 2022
RF Isaiah Perry
CF Logan Lacey
1B Alex Toral
3B Brett Roberts
DH Jaime Ferrer
LF AJ Shaver
C Colton Vincent
SS Treyton Rank
2B Jackson Greene
SP Bryce Hubbart
First pitch is scheduled for 2:02 PM from Dick Howser Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on ACC Network Extra. We will have updates in the game thread below, and I’ll have updates on my Twitter as well (@brettpn).
