No. 11 FSU Baseball vs. James Madison game thread: Sunday, 1:00 PM

Florida State baseball will go for an opening series sweep this afternoon against the James Madison Dukes. The Seminoles started the season 1-0 as Parker Messick dealt for 5.2 innings and home runs from newcomers Brett Roberts and James Tibbs were enough at the plate on Friday. Yesterday, Bryce Hubbart dominated with 13 strikeouts over five scoreless frames. Alex Toral’s first career home run, a no-doubt grand slam, powered the Seminoles’ offense to a big day.

For more on James Madison, check out the series preview. Check out tonight’s pitching matchup below:

Sunday 2/20, 1:00 PM

Probable Starters: RHP Joe Vogatsky (0-2, 9.82 ERA) vs. LHP Ross Dunn (2.13 ERA, 12.2 IP)

How to watch: ACC Network Extra

FSU’s starting lineup:

#FSU G3 starting lineup vs. JMU:



RF Reese Albert

CF Logan Lacey

1B Alex Toral

3B Brett Roberts

LF James Tibbs

DH Jaime Ferrer

C Colton Vincent

SS Treyton Rank

2B Jackson Greene



SP Ross Dunn — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) February 20, 2022

First pitch is scheduled for 1:02 PM from Dick Howser Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on ACC Network Extra. We will have updates in the game thread below, and I’ll have updates on my Twitter as well (@brettpn).