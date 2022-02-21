Florida State baseball: Bryce Hubbart named ACC Pitcher of the Week

Florida State baseball started the 2022 season with a sweep of the James Madison Dukes this past weekend. The Seminoles were strong on both sides of the ball, as they outscored the Dukes 27-7. On Saturday, Bryce Hubbart struck out a career-high 13 batters and picked up his first win of the season. His dominant performance notched him his first career ACC Pitcher of the Week honor:

Hubbart was as sharp as he’s ever been on Saturday. The southpaw tossed five scoreless innings with ease. He threw 75 pitches and picked up 23 swings-and-misses. Hubbart also pounded the strike zone with 75% strikes as he didn’t allow a single free pass.

Hubbart’s 13 strikeouts put him at #2 in the country, just one strikeout behind first place. He stands alone atop the country with 23.40 K/9 after striking out 13 of the 17 batters he faced.

FSU heads to Jacksonville tomorrow evening for their first midweek game of the season. Carson Montgomery is expected to get the start for the ‘Noles, but he’s dealing with a bone bruise on his heel. First pitch is at 6:00 PM. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+.