Podcast: FSU baseball opens season with convincing sweep of JMU

Florida State baseball opened the 2022 season with a convincing sweep of the James Madison Dukes. The Seminoles outscored the Dukes 27-7 over the weekend. Ariya Massoudi and I broke down the opening series on the latest episode of Sunday Golds: A Florida State Baseball Podcast.

We broke down each game one by one and discussed big moments and standouts from each game. We also discussed the hot start for Reese Albert and FSU’s newcomers in the lineup. We talked about Bryce Hubbart and Parker Messick’s dominant performances.

Lastly, we spoke about big picture takeaways from the weekend and what we liked from the sweep.

You can find our series recap episode on Apple Podcasts below:

To find it on Spotify, see below:

FSU travels to Jacksonville today to take on the JU Dolphins for the Seminoles’ first midweek game of the season. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 PM. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+.