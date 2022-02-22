No. 10 FSU Baseball vs. Jacksonville: Midweek preview, game thread

Florida State baseball will travel to Jacksonville today for their first midweek game of the season. Last season, the Seminoles were 5-3 in midweek games. FSU’s 2022 season got off to a strong start with an easy sweep of the James Madison Dukes. The ‘Noles hit .374 over the opening weekend and slugged 12 doubles and four homers. Reese Albert led the way with seven hits in nine at-bats. On the mound, FSU allowed just seven runs in 27 IP and struck out 47 batters.

FSU is planning to start Carson Montgomery tonight, but he’s currently dealing with a bone bruise on his shin. If he’s not able to go, Jacksonville native Jackson Baumeister would be a primary candidate to replace him.

Jacksonville opened the season with a sweep of High Point. The Dolphins scored 28 runs on the weekend. In 2021, JU was 16-34 but made the Columbia Regional after winning the ASUN tournament. The Seminoles dropped their only game against the Dolphins last season as Chris Coipel hit three homers at Dick Howser Stadium.

JU top performers

Jake Berg: .462 AVG/.538 SLG/5 RBI

Jonah Diaz: .455 AVG/.545 SLG/6 RBI

Chase Malloy: .400 AVG/.500 SLG/.600 OBP

Raymond Gil: .308 AVG/.462 OBP/4 RBI

First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 PM from Jacksonville. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+. We will have updates in the game thread below, and I’ll have updates on my Twitter as well (@brettpn).