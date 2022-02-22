Three up, three down: FSU’s offense slowed down at JU as ‘Noles suffer first loss

Tallahassee, FL- Florida State baseball suffered their first loss of the season on Tuesday night as they fell to the Jacksonville Dolphins by a score of 3-2. The ‘Noles were up 2-0 after the fourth, but couldn’t scratch across a run over the final five innings. FSU had the tying run at third base with one out in the ninth inning, but a failed bunt and a baserunning mistake cost the Seminoles.

FSU: 2 runs / 6 hits / 0 errors

JU: 3 runs / 6 hits / 2 errors

Three up

Carrion brings life to offense early: FSU’s bats got off to a slow start against RHP Michael Darrell-Hick. The Seminoles’ first six batters struck out as Darrell-Hick breezed through the first two innings. Jordan Carrion put a quick end to that in the top of the third. Carrion, who missed week one with a hip flexor injury, lined the first pitch he saw as a Seminole into right field for a leadoff single. A few pitches later, he swiped second with ease. After Colton Vincent’s first knock of the season, Reese Albert knocked in Carrion with a sac-fly to center.

The bats are starting to heat up #Noles pic.twitter.com/bN4KWttQFE — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 22, 2022

Freshmen James Tibbs and Jaime Ferrer each extended their hitting streaks to four games with back-to-back singles in the fourth inning. Tibbs’ sped around second and reached third on Ferrer’s knock to put a man on third with one out for Carrion. The Florida transfer shortened his swing and chopped a ball to second for an RBI groundout to give the ‘Noles a 2-0 lead.

Montgomery shows improved efficiency: Carson Montgomery had a solid start to his 2022 season. The sophomore needed just seven pitches to get through a scoreless first inning. He threw a first-pitch strike to three of the first four batters he faced. The right-handed pitcher tossed back-to-back perfect frames in his next two frames. In the fourth, he worked around a two-out walk for another scoreless frame.

Montgomery ran into trouble in the fifth after hitting the first batter. Cam Ridley followed the HBP with a double down the left-field line to plate JU’s first run. Montgomery was removed after the double and the runner he left on base scored on a wild pitch to even the game at two through five. Montgomery posted a final line of 4+ IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 K, 2 R, and 50 pitches (60% strikes). He wasn’t perfect, but it was a good first step into the 2022 season for Montgomery.

Infield defense: FSU’s infield defense couldn't have been any better than it was tonight. Treyton Rank led the effort as he had nine assists on the night. His best play of the night came on a diving stop to rob JU of a base knock. Brett Roberts made a strong play on a slow roller to third in the fifth inning. Carrion made his one chance of the night look easy. Alex Toral made a couple of scoops in the dirt on long throws from the middle of the infield.

Three down

JU takes lead in the sixth: Jackson Baumeister, who entered the game in place of Montgomery in the fifth, remained on the mound to start the sixth. The Jacksonville native walked the leadoff batter, before allowing a single to Raymond Gil. Gil's single came after a foul pop-up couldn't be secured by Alex Toral. Wyatt Crowell relieved Baumeister with two on and no outs. Crowell struck out the first batter he faced, but a single to the opposite field by Tommy Joseph gave JU a 3-2 lead. Crowell did a good job of minimizing the damage as he struck out the following batter for out #2. Treyton Rank ranged to his right and made a leaping throw to first for out #3, but the 'Noles trailed by one with nine outs left at the plate.

Heart of the order struggles: On opening weekend, the top of Florida State's lineup was unstoppable. Tonight, FSU's 2-4 hitters were stymied by Jacksonville pitching. Logan Lacey, Toral, and Roberts combined to go 0-11 with seven strikeouts. In the eighth inning with the 'Noles down one, all three struck out as Blake Barquin set them down in order.

Strikeouts at the plate: As a team, the 'Noles struggled to put the ball in play for the first time this season. FSU struck out 14 times. The first five batters in the lineup each had multiple Ks.

Up next: FSU is back home this weekend for a series against the Samford Bulldogs. Game one is on Friday at 6:00 PM. All three games will be broadcasted on ACCNX.