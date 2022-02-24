The Triple Option: Softball breakdown, baseball update ft. Brett Nevitt

The offseason is in full swing but the Triple Option takes no time off.

Earlier this week Trey Rowland had the opportunity to sit down with Florida State’s Co-Defensive Coordinator Randy Shannon and ask some good football-related questions. Despite facing a seasoned veteran of coach-speak, Trey broke through and got some good information out of Coach Shannon that you can find here.

In other news, FSU’s baseball and softball have started their seasons on a tear. Softball played a tournament in St. Pete where they came away with wins against #13 Tennessee, #9 Texas, and culminated the weekend with an overtime victory against #3 UCLA.

FSU baseball also started hot by sweeping the James Madison Dukes. Their opening weekend was highlighted by some dominant pitching performances and solid early-season plate approaches.

To do justice for these teams this episode features a new segment for the Triple Option show. Trey shows off his best Sportscenter impression as he comments on the highlights from both teams over the weekend.

Plus no discussion on FSU baseball would be complete without Tomahawk Nation’s own Brett Nevitt who is the foremost authority on FSU baseball with his podcast the Sunday Golds.