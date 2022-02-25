No. 10 FSU Baseball vs. Samford game thread: Friday, 6:00 PM

Florida State baseball will be back on the diamond tonight in game one of a three-game set against the Samford Bulldogs. FSU is 21-2 all-time versus Samford. The Bulldogs come to Tallahassee with a 4-0 record.
For more on Samford, check out the series preview. Check out tonight’s pitching matchup below:
Friday 2/25, 6:00 PM
Probable Starters: RHP Jacob Cravey (6.75 ERA, 4 IP) vs. LHP Parker Messick (1.59 ERA, 5.2 IP)
How to watch: ACC Network Extra
FSU projected lineup
C: Colton Vincent
1B: Alex Toral
2B: Treyton Rank
SS: Jordan Carrion
3B: Brett Roberts
LF: James Tibbs
CF: Logan Lacey
RF: Reese Albert
DH: Jaime Ferrer
Injuries: Tyler Martin OUT (Shoulder)
We will update this article with the real lineup as it comes out.
#FSU G1 lineup vs. Samford:— Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) February 25, 2022
RF Reese Albert
CF Logan Lacey
1B Alex Toral
3B Brett Roberts
LF James Tibbs
DH Jaime Ferrer
SS Jordan Carrion
C Colton Vincent
2B Treyton Rank
SP Parker Messick
First pitch is scheduled for 6:02 PM from Dick Howser Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on ACC Network Extra. We will have updates in the game thread below, and I’ll have updates on my Twitter as well (@brettpn).
