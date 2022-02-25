No. 10 FSU Baseball vs. Samford game thread: Friday, 6:00 PM

Florida State baseball will be back on the diamond tonight in game one of a three-game set against the Samford Bulldogs. FSU is 21-2 all-time versus Samford. The Bulldogs come to Tallahassee with a 4-0 record.

For more on Samford, check out the series preview. Check out tonight’s pitching matchup below:

Friday 2/25, 6:00 PM

Probable Starters: RHP Jacob Cravey (6.75 ERA, 4 IP) vs. LHP Parker Messick (1.59 ERA, 5.2 IP)

How to watch: ACC Network Extra

FSU projected lineup

C: Colton Vincent

1B: Alex Toral

2B: Treyton Rank

SS: Jordan Carrion

3B: Brett Roberts

LF: James Tibbs

CF: Logan Lacey

RF: Reese Albert

DH: Jaime Ferrer

Injuries: Tyler Martin OUT (Shoulder)

We will update this article with the real lineup as it comes out.

#FSU G1 lineup vs. Samford:



RF Reese Albert

CF Logan Lacey

1B Alex Toral

3B Brett Roberts

LF James Tibbs

DH Jaime Ferrer

SS Jordan Carrion

C Colton Vincent

2B Treyton Rank



SP Parker Messick — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) February 25, 2022

First pitch is scheduled for 6:02 PM from Dick Howser Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on ACC Network Extra. We will have updates in the game thread below, and I’ll have updates on my Twitter as well (@brettpn).