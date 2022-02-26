No. 10 FSU Baseball vs. Samford game thread: Saturday, 2:00 PM

Florida State baseball can clinch their second series of the 2022 season this afternoon against the Samford Bulldogs. The Seminoles took game one 7-0 behind Parker Messick’s career-high 13 strikeouts and seven scoreless frames. Every starter in the lineup had a base hit and four Seminoles had multiple base knocks.

For more on Samford, check out the series preview. Check out tonight’s pitching matchup below:

Saturday 2/26, 2:00 PM

Probable Starters: LHP Blake Bortak (4.15 ERA, 4.1 IP) vs. LHP Bryce Hubbart (0.00 ERA, 5 IP)

How to watch: ACC Network Extra

FSU lineup

LF Isaiah Perry

CF Logan Lacey

1B Alex Toral

3B Brett Roberts

RF Jaime Ferrer

DH Brock Mathis (first FSU start)

SS Jordan Carrion

C Colton Vincent

2B Treyton Rank

Injuries: Tyler Martin OUT (Shoulder)

First pitch is scheduled for 2:02 PM from Dick Howser Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on ACC Network Extra. We will have updates in the game thread below, and I’ll have updates on my Twitter as well (@brettpn).