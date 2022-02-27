No. 10 FSU Baseball vs. Samford game thread: Sunday, 1:00 PM

Florida State baseball will look to complete a sweep of the Samford Bulldogs this afternoon. The Seminoles clinched the series yesterday behind timely hits and six scoreless frames from Bryce Hubbart. Reese Albert drove in two runs after coming off the bench. Freshman Treyton Rank had two hits, two runs, two RBI, and a triple.

For more on Samford, check out the series preview. Check out tonight’s pitching matchup below:

Sunday 2/27, 1:00 PM

Probable Starters: RHP Jalon Long (0.00 ERA, 5 IP) vs. LHP Ross Dunn (3.86 ERA, 2.1 IP)

How to watch: ACC Network Extra

FSU lineup

RF Reese Albert

CF Logan Lacey

1B Alex Toral

3B Brett Roberts

LF James Tibbs

DH Jaime Ferrer

SS Jordan Carrion

2B Treyton Rank

C Colton Vincent

First pitch is scheduled for 1:02 PM from Dick Howser Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on ACC Network Extra. We will have updates in the game thread below, and I’ll have updates on my Twitter as well (@brettpn).