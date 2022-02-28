Florida State baseball: Parker Messick named ACC Pitcher of the Week

For the second straight week, Florida State Baseball has the ACC Pitcher of the Week. Last week, Bryce Hubbart was named the Pitcher of the Week after five scoreless frames and a career-high 13 strikeouts. Today, Parker Messick was named the conference’s Pitcher of the Week:

Messick earned the award after a dominant outing in Florida State’s 7-0 win over the Samford Bulldogs this past Friday. The southpaw set a career-high with 13 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings. He squandered just one hit and didn’t walk any batters. He faced just two batters over the minimum in his seven innings of work.

This is the second time Messick has earned this weekly honor. Last season, he was named the pitcher of the week following eight shutout innings against the Virginia Cavaliers. He later went on to be named the conference’s Pitcher and Freshman of the Year.

The Plant City native is also a nominee for the D1Baseball Golden Spikes Performance of the Week:

A lot of studs in this week's @d1baseball #GoldenSpikes Performance of the Week



- @tlips03 hit for the cycle

- @Matt_Sox_ took a no-hitter into the ninth

- Quinn Matthews and @messick_parker tossed double-digit strikeouts pic.twitter.com/98HWc5LppP — Golden Spikes Award (@USAGoldenSpikes) February 28, 2022

Through two starts, Messick has tossed 12.2 innings and allowed just one run. He has 24 strikeouts, while allowing just three hits and two walks. His 24 strikeouts are the most in the country. FSU’s ace is 2-0 two weeks into the season.