Podcast: FSU AD Michael Alford talks plans for baseball program

Florida State baseball has one of the richest traditions in college baseball. Despite that, the Seminoles’ facilities at Dick Howser Stadium aren’t up to par with many of their conference foes and rivals. FSU’s new athletic director Michael Alford, who played college baseball at Mississippi State, is working hard on plans to improve the Seminoles’ baseball program for the student athletes and fans.

Alford sat down with Ariya Massoudi and myself on the latest episode of Sunday Golds: A Florida State Baseball Podcast to discuss the future of the program. We spoke about improvements to the fan experience at Dick Howser, his time as a college baseball player, the state of college baseball as a whole, and much more.

Here's a full breakdown of the episode:

1:00-9:00: Early practice notes

9:15-22:30: AD Michael Alford interview

31:00-37:00: Pitching staff talk

