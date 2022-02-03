Florida State baseball: Seminoles selected as ACC Preseason favorites

Florida State baseball is 15 days away from the first pitch of the 2022 season on February 18th. The Seminoles will begin the season as the favorites in the ACC:

From Florida State Sports Information: “Florida State is the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference, receiving eight of 14 votes from league’s head coaches. The Seminoles are seeking a ninth ACC Championship in 2022 and enter the season ranked in the Top 15 in all major polls.

Georgia Tech, who the Noles will face in early April in Atlanta, are the favorites to win the Coastal Division.

Florida State also received eight votes to win the Atlantic Division, followed by NC State, Notre Dame, Louisville, Clemson, Wake Forest and Boston College.

In the Coastal, Georgia Tech was followed by Virginia, Miami, Duke, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Pitt.”

For the Tomahawk Nation baseball countdown series, see below:

8 weeks till FSU baseball: Eight breakout candidates

7 weeks till FSU baseball: Seven true freshmen to know

6 weeks until Florida State baseball: How FSU’s six redshirt seniors will provide valuable leadership in 2022

5 weeks till FSU baseball: Five candidates to complete the weekend rotation

4 weeks till FSU baseball: Four areas of improvement for 2022

3 weeks till FSU baseball: Three transfers will take on big roles in the lineup

