Two weeks till FSU baseball: Preview of the Seminoles’ 2022 schedule

Florida State baseball is two weeks from the first pitch of the 2022 season on February 18th at Dick Howser Stadium. We’ll continue our countdown series with a breakdown of the schedule. The preview is broken down by home ACC series, away ACC series, non-conference series, and midweek opponents.

Here are some schedule notes:

Back to normal 56-game schedule (30 ACC games)

Three five-game weeks: March 15th-20th, March 22nd-27th, April 5th-10th

21 games vs. D1Baseball preseason top 25 teams (16 of those games at Dick Howser)

ACC has six preseason top 25 teams (FSU is #11, ‘Noles play all of the other 5), which is second-most of any conference

Home ACC series

March 18th-20th: NC State

2021 record, results: 37-19 (19-14 ACC), season ended in Omaha (Covid-19)

Series history: Florida State leads 74-35

Most recent results: NC State wins series 2-1, 2021

Rankings: #7 (Perfect Game), #10 (D1Baseball), #16 (Baseball America)

Top returners: OF Devonte Brown (.252 AVG, 13 HR), INF JT Jarrett (.251 AVG, .341 OBP), RHP Sam Highfill (3.66 ERA, 93.1 IP), LHP Chris Villaman (4.35 ERA, 60 IP)

Top newcomers: Penn INF transfer Josh Hood (.331 AVG, 8 HR in 2019), Charlotte INF transfer LuJames Groover (.351 AVG, .489 SLG%), Charlotte OF transfer Dominic Pilolli (.274 AVG, .495 SLG%), Southern Nevada C transfer Jacob Godman (.330 AVG, .433 OBP), FR INF Tommy White (Under Armour high school All-American), FR C Jacob Cozart (Under Armour high school All-American)

March 25th-27th: Duke

2021 record, results: 33-22 (16-17 ACC, won ACC Tournament title), season ended in Knoxville Regional

Series history: Florida State leads 79-26

Most recent results: Duke wins series 2-1, 2020

Rankings: #23 (D1baseball)

Top returners: OF Chris Crabtree (.279 AVG, 13 HR), RHP Jimmy Loper (3.00 ERA, 45 IP), LHP Luke Fox (3.05 ERA, 56 IP), RHP Marcus Johnson (3.05 ERA, 56 IP), OF RJ Schreck (.337 AVG, 18 HR)

Top newcomers: FR SS Alex Mooney (Perfect Game’s top freshman), FR OF/LHP Jonathan Santucci (#2 recruit out of Massachusetts), Cornell RHP transfer John Natoli (2.17 ERA, 58 career IP)

April 1st-3rd: Notre Dame

2021 record, results: 34-13 (25-10 ACC, regular-season champs), season ended in Starkville Super Regional

Series history: Florida State leads 21-10

Most recent results: FSU wins series 2-1, 2021

Rankings: #4 (Baseball America), #5 (Perfect Game), #13 (D1Baseball)

Top returners: OF Ryan Cole (.336 AVG, .586 SLG%), OF Spencer Myers (.295 AVG, 15 SB), INF Carter Putz (.305 AVG, .492 SLG%), INF Jack Brannigan (.295 AVG, .491 SLG%), LHP Aidan Tyrell (2.70 ERA, 60 IP), LHP John Micahel Bertrand (3.21 ERA, 92.2 IP), RHP Alex Rao (3.16 ERA, 37 IP)

Top newcomers: Seton Hall RHP transfer Ryan McLinskey (2.81 ERA, 57.2 IP), FR RHP Roman Kimball (Perfect Game’s top freshman RHP from NY)

April 14th-16th: Louisville

2021 record, results: 28-22 (16-16 ACC), did not make NCAA tournament

Series history: Florida State leads 29-11

Most recent results: Louisville wins series 2-1, 2021

Rankings: NA

Top returners: Have not posted their roster

Top newcomers: Have not posted their roster

May 13th-15th: Miami

2021 record, results: 33-21 (20-15 ACC), season ended in Gainesville Regional

Series history: Florida State leads 157-132-4

Most recent results: FSU swept season series, 4-0, in 2021

Rankings: #18 (Perfect Game), #25 (Baseball America/D1Baseball)

Top returners: LHP Carson Palmquist (2.22 ERA, 44.2 IP), RHP Alex McFarlane (4.50 ERA, 34 IP), RHP Andrew Walters (1.46 ERA, 24.2 IP), RHP Alejandro Rosario (5.21 ERA, 65.2 IP), 3B Yohandy Morales (.284 AVG, 11 HR)

Top newcomers: Vandy C transfer Max Romero (.300 AVG, 4 HR), FR RHP Karson Ligon (#4 RHP in FL), FR RHP Gage Ziehl (#3 RHP in NY), Southeastern Louisiana OF transfer Jacob Burke (.254 AVG, 9 HR)

Road ACC series

March 11th-13th: Wake Forest

2021 record, results: 20-27 (10-22 ACC), did not make ACC tournament

Series history: Florida State leads 92-33

Most recent results: Wake Forest won series 2-1, 2021

Rankings: NA

Top returners: OF Lucas Costello (.279 AVG, 5 HR), OF Michael Turconi (.292 AVG, 8 HR), RHP Eric Adler (2.00 ERA, 18 IP), 3B Brock Wilken (.279 AVG, 17 HR)

Top newcomers: FR LHP Josh Hartle (#2 LHP to make it to college), FR SS Daniel Corona (#5 SS from NY)

April 8th-10th: Georgia Tech

2021 record, results: 31-25 (21-15 ACC), season ended in Nashville Regional

Series history: Florida State leads 77-48

Most recent results: FSU won series 2-1, 2021

Rankings: #11 (Perfect Game), #21 (D1Baseball/Baseball America)

Top returners: OF Tres Gonzalez (.279 AVG, .422 OBP), C Kevin Parada (.318 AVG, .550 SLG%), INF Andrew Jenkins (.302 AVG, 9 HR), UTIL Drew Compton (.294 AVG, 13 HR), RHP Zach Maxwell (3.09 ERA, 32 IP)

Top newcomers: UAB INF transfer Chandler Simpson (.288 AVG, 24 SB)

April 22nd-24th: Clemson

2021 record, results: 25-27 (16-20 ACC), did not make NCAA tournament

Series history: Florida State leads 81-70-1

Most recent results: FSU won series 2-1, 2021

Rankings: NA

Top returners: Bryar Hawkins (.299 AVG, .393 SLG%), Caden Grice (.317 AVG, 15 HR), Mack Anglin (3.99 ERA, 56.1 IP)

Top newcomers: FR OF Will Taylor (#1 prep player from SC), Citadel UTIL transfer Tyler Corbitt (.376 AVG, 5 HR), Dayton INF transfer Ben Blackwell (.349 AVG, .508 SLG %)

May 6th-8th: Boston College

2021 record, results: 21-28 (10-23 ACC), did not make ACC tournament

Series history: Florida State leads 36-8

Most recent results: FSU won series 2-1, 2021

Rankings: NA

Top returners: INF Luke Gold (.316 AVG, 9 HR)

May 19th-21st: North Carolina

2021 record, results: 28-27 (18-18 ACC), season ended in Lubbock Regional

Series history: Florida State leads 72-35

Most recent results: FSU won series 2-1, 2021

Rankings: NA

Top returners: OF Angel Zarate (.324 AVG, .497 SLG%), RHP Gage Gillian (2.34 ERA, 50 IP)

Top newcomers: Coastal Carolina RHP transfer Shaddon Peavyhouse (3.61 ERA, 47.1 IP), FR RHP Alden Segui

Non-conference series (all at home)

February 18th-20th: James Madison

2021 record, results: 11-17

Series history: NA

Most recent results: NA

Top returners: OF Chase DeLauter (.386 AVG, .723 SLG%, potential #1 pick in 2022 MLB Draft)

February 25th-27th: Samford

2021 record, results: 35-24, season ended in Starkville Regional

Series history: Florida State leads 21-2

Most recent results: FSU lost to Samford in first game of 2018 Tallahassee Regional

Top returners: INF Will David (.304 AVG, .400 OBP), OF Towns King (.285 AVG, 6 HR)

March 4th-6th: California

2021 record, results: 29-26 (15-15 Pac12), did not make NCAA tournament

Series history: Florida State leads 1-0

Most recent results: FSU defeated Cal 5-4 in the 1992 College World Series

Top returners: OF Dylan Beavers (.327 AVG, 18 HR), RHP Josh White (2.79 ERA, 61.1 IP)

April 29th-May 1st: TCU

2021 record, results: 41-19 (17-7 Big12), season ended in Fort Worth regional

Series history: TCU leads 2-0

Most recent results: TCU topped FSU twice in the 2010 College World Series

Rankings: #8 (Perfect Game), #17 (D1Baseball)

Top returners: OF Porter Brown (.342 AVG, .492 SLG%), INF Brayden Taylor (.324 AVG, 12 HR), OF Luke Boyers (.307 AVG, 10 SB), LHP Austin Krob (3.81 ERA, 85 IP), LHP River Ridings (1.08 ERA, 33.1 IP)

Midweeks

February 22nd (at Jacksonville), April 5th, May 10th: Jacksonville

2021 record, results: 16-34, season ended in Columbia Regional

Series history: Florida State leads 128-40

Most recent results: Jacksonville beat FSU 8-7, 2021

March 1st: at Mercer

2021 record: 35-22

Series history: Florida State leads 64-8

Most recent results: FSU beat Mercer 9-8, 2020

March 8th: FGCU

2021 record: 28-20

Series history: Florida State leads 10-5

Most recent results: Split midweek series, 2021

March 15th (at UF), March 29th (Jacksonville), April 12th (Tallahassee): Florida

2021 record, results: 38-22 (17-13 SEC), season ended in Gainesville Regional

Series history: Florida State leads 130-122-2

Most recent results: Split series, 2021

Rankings: #6 (Baseball America), #9 (D1Baseball), #23 (Perfect Game)

March 16th: Bethune-Cookman

2021 record, results: No 2021 season

Series history: Florida State leads 5-0

Most recent results: FSU topped BCU in 2011

March 22nd-23rd: UCF

2021 record, results: 31-30

Series history: Florida State leads 38-7

Most recent results: FSU topped UCF 6-5, 2021

April 6th, May 3rd (DeLand): Stetson

2021 record, results: 26-23

Series history: Florida State leads 66-24

Most recent results: FSU topped Stetson 9-5, 2021

April 20th: Georgia Southern

2021 record, results: 34-23

Series history: Florida State leads 97-32

Most recent results: Georgia Southern beat FSU 7-0, 2014

