Florida State baseball weekend preview: Wake Forest

The Florida State baseball team is in Winston-Salem for their road series of the 2022 season. This past weekend, FSU took the Friday and Saturday games against the California Golden Bears, before dropping the Sunday matchup. The Seminoles followed up that series win with their first midweek victory of the season over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles. In all, FSU has clinched each weekend series this year, entering this weekend with a record of 8-4. The ‘Noles will look to continue their weekend winning ways as they begin ACC play against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

FSU is 92-33 in their series history against the ‘Deacs and 29-13 in Winston-Salem. In the last meeting, Wake Forest took the series 2-1 over FSU at Dick Howser Stadium. Wake Forest has been one of the most productive offenses in the country, leading the nation in hits (164), while placing second in home runs (28), runs scored (151), on-base percentage (.471), and batting average (.360). They’re also top-3 in walks (93). The Demon Deacons started the season 11-0, before their first loss against Coastal Carolina on Tuesday. WFU bounced back with a victory over George Mason on Wednesday bringing their record to 12-1 entering their game against Florida State. Wake Forest’s numbers are a bit bloated by its schedule, but it’s tough to say by how much. FSU will find out this weekend.

Wake’s pitching staff is led by Rhett Lowder and Josh Hartle, both pitchers with good stuff, but who rely more on their off-speed than fastball. Hartle would’ve been a late first/early second round pick in this year’s MLB Draft had he not chosen the college route. Teddy McGraw has been the Sunday starter for the Deacons, but has struggled a bit so his status is in question. Wake fields the ball pretty well after a struggle in 2021, so FSU will likely have to earn it.

Cal had some good success against FSU, looking to jump on pitches early and prevent FSU starters from setting batters up, and fans should expect a similar approach from Wake Forest. Parker Messick and Bryce Hubbart could see some more success this weekend by pitching backwards, but they still have to command the zone against the Deacs who already have 28 HRs. As one would expect with all that power Wake doesn’t look to run much.

Below is a preview of the probable pitching matchups:

Friday 3/11, 3:00 PM

Probable Starters: LHP Parker Messick (2-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. RHP Rhett Lowder (3-0, 1.56 ERA)

How to watch: ACC Network

How to listen: 100.7 FM in Tallahassee

Saturday 3/12, 1:00 PM

Probable Starters: LHP Bryce Hubbart (3-0, 0.96 ERA) vs. LHP Josh Hartle (3-0, 1.02 ERA)

How to watch: Regional Coverage

How to listen: 100.7 FM in Tallahassee

Sunday 3/13, 1:00 PM

Probable Starters: LHP Ross Dunn (0-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. TBD

How to watch: Regional Coverage

How to listen: 100.7 FM in Tallahassee

Wake Forest top performers

DH Jake Reinisch: .459 AVG / .784 SLG% / 3 HR / 15 RBI

.459 AVG / .784 SLG% / 3 HR / 15 RBI C Brendan Tinsman.: .409 AVG / .818 SLG% / 4 HR / 10 RBI

.409 AVG / .818 SLG% / 4 HR / 10 RBI SS Michael Turconi: .362 AVG / .787 SLG% / 4 RBI / 17 RBI

.362 AVG / .787 SLG% / 4 RBI / 17 RBI LF Adam Cecere: .391 AVG / .674 SLG% / 4 HR / 19 RBI

.391 AVG / .674 SLG% / 4 HR / 19 RBI 1B Nick Kurtz: .320 AVG / .600 SLG% / 4 HR / 14 RBI

Tomahawk Nation will have updates in the game thread and on our Twitter as well.