No. 8 FSU baseball vs. Bethune-Cookman: How to watch, preview, game thread

The Florida State Seminoles baseball team pulled off their first midweek win of the season last week against Florida Gulf Coast. The ‘Noles followed that up by taking two out of three from one of the nation’s best hitting teams, Wake Forest.

Up next is a Wednesday night matchup with the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. The game will take place at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee. This will be Florida State’s first game against Bethune-Cookman (5-10) since 2011. FSU holds a 5-0 series record over the Wildcats. B-CU leads the SWAC in defensive fielding percentage at .964.

Florida State will be turning to Carson Montgomery for his fourth start this season. Montgomery (1-0, 2.63) will look to follow up a career outing, which saw the sophomore strike out seven over 5.2 innings.

Bethune-Cookman top performers:

Matthew Garcia: .344 AVG/ .525 SLG/ 21 H

Malik Stephens: .317 AVG/ .400 SLG/ 19 H

Probable starters: Probable starters: Carson Montgomery (1-0, 2.63 ERA) vs Marcos Gamboa (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM from Tallahassee.

How to watch: ACCNX

How to listen: 100.7 FM