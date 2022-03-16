Three up, three down: FSU baseball picks up midweek win over Bethune-Cookman

Tallahassee, FL - Florida State’s offense connected for three homeruns and starting pitcher Carson Montgomery picked up his second win of the year as FSU crushed Bethune-Cookman, 17-9. Montgomery cruised through his first three innings, before experiencing control issues over his last two frames. He finished the night with 5 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K.

Three Up

Brock Mathis continues his offensive barrage

Mathis is still struggling behind the plate, but it’s clear that he is the offensively superior catcher for Florida State. Mathis walked in his first at-bat, later coming around to score, before belting his third homerun of the season. With the way he is seeing the ball, FSU will need to continue to find opportunities to insert his bat into the lineup.

Bullpen finds much needed confidence

At first, it looked like Wyatt Crowell was going to have another meltdown on the mound in his inning of relief. A throwing error, walk, and hit by pitch loaded the bases. But the sophomore found control and fanned the final two batters to prevent any runs. In total, from the sixth through the eighth inning, the FSU bullpen tossed three scoreless innings, and held Bethune-Cookman hitless. Andrew Armstrong, the fourth bullpen pitcher, struggled in the ninth, but overall this game was a definite shot in the arm for the Seminoles’ bullpen.

FSU’s offense kept the bases warm

Each of Florida State’s offensive starters reached base tonight. In total, the offense recorded 16 hits and 12 walks. Outside of the first inning, FSU had a player reach base every inning. Mathis, Toral and Tibbs all had homeruns, and Toral nearly had a second but FSU’s high fence in right kept it in play for a double.

Three Down

Sloppy defense leads to multiple runs

This was Bethune-Cookman’s line for the night entering the ninth inning: five runs on just two hits. Through the first eight innings, Florida State’s pitching and defense gave the Wildcats multiple opportunities by giving up six walks, three HPB, two passed balls and three errors. Of BC-U’s first five runs, only two were earned. Against a team like Bethune-Cookman, FSU is good enough to overcome these type of mistakes, but there’s not a lot of Bethune-Cookman’s on this schedule.

Carson loses control

Carson Montgomery’s pitching line was interesting, to say the least. After mowing through the first nine B-CU batters, Montgomery labored through the fourth and fifth innings. Over those two innings, Montgomery would allow only two hits, but would walk two, hit two, and throw two wild pitches. The defense could have stopped the bleeding in the fourth, but a slow-rolling double play would turn into a two-run error. Bethune-Cookman is the type of team that Montgomery needs to dominate. FSU will need the sophomore to find more consistency in his midweek role.

Bethune-Cookman’s pitching staff has no respect for my sleep schedule

Games that start at 7 PM do not need to last nearly four hours. The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats went through six pitchers in just eight innings. They allowed 17 runs, 16 hits, 12 walks, and five hit by pitches. At least we got to see some kid do the worm.

Up Next: Florida State will host their first ACC weekend series of the year when they begin play against the NC State Wolfpack on Friday.