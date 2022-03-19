Three up, three down: FSU offense rolls in baseball’s win over Wolfpack

Tallahassee, FL - The Florida State baseball team had to wait an extra day to start their ACC home opener weekend series against NC State, but the result was worth the wait. After a rain postponement on Friday, the series began this afternoon with Parker Messick on the mound. The offense got started early with a run in the first inning, but it really woke up over the next two innings. Logan Lacey would connect for a three-run shot, and the Seminoles would score nine runs across the second and third. FSU would tack on two more runs in the seventh and one in the eighth, taking game one, 13-5.

Messick cruised through his first three innings, before giving up a pair of homeruns in the fourth. The redshirt sophomore would pitch two more innings, allowing a third homerun in the sixth, this time a three-run shot. Messick’s final line was 6 IP, 7 H, 5 R (3 HR), 3 BB, 7 K (118 pitches). Conner Whittaker and Jackson Baumeister would handle the final three frames, keeping the Wolfpack off the scoreboard.

Three up

Offensive consistency

The FSU bats were hot for a second straight game, notching 13 runs on 13 hits. FSU also picked up six free-passes. Every Florida State offensive starter picked up a hit except Brett Roberts and Jackson Greene, but they made up for it with five walks between them. Some notable offensive callouts: Redshirt freshman AJ Shaver received a start in LF and went 2-4 on the day; Jaime Ferrer continued his torrid pace, going 4-5; and Logan Lacey picked up four RBIs, going 2-5.

Bullpen shuts it down

After some ugly outings early in the season, the bullpen appears to be finding its footing. Baumeister and Whittaker’s combined line was 3.0 IP, 2 H, 3 K, 0 BB, and most importantly, 0 runs. It’s especially good news to see Baumeister piece together a few solid outings, as the highly-rated freshman can be a difference maker out of the pen.

Defense keeps it clean

FSU played an ugly defensive game midweek against Bethune-Cookman, committing four errors and allowing multiple passed balls. Today, the ‘Noles played great defense (0 errors); and Colton Vincent was solid behind the plate. One impressive play occurred when Logan Lacey played a line drive perfectly off the wall, gunning down a Wolfpack baserunner. When FSU is clicking in all gears, they’re one of the best teams in the country.

Three Two down

Messick gets the win, but gives up the deep ball

Messick picked up his third win of the year and kept the Wolfpack off the board through the first three innings. However, Messick did flirt with danger, allowing baserunners in each of those frames, including three walks. His control wasn’t solid, and that showed in the fourth when he allowed the two homeruns. The fifth inning was probably his best of the game, but he followed that up by allowing the first two batters to reach base in the sixth. Payton Green then connect for his second homerun of the game. Messick will need to avoid repeat performances like today to help FSU going forward.

Mother nature keeps getting in the way

After Tuesday’s showdown against UF was canceled for rain, it was a repeat cancellation on Friday. FSU was able to complete this one but not without an one hour delay in the seventh. Such is weather in Florida, but here’s hoping for future cooperation from the weather gods.

Up next: FSU and the NC State will play a doubleheader tomorrow, starting at noon.