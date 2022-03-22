The Florida State Seminoles baseball team completed a series win this weekend over the NC State Wolfpack. The matchup saw the Seminoles take Game One, before splitting a Sunday doubleheader, which included a marathon 17-inning walk-off win. Up next, FSU hosts UCF for a midweek bout.

The UCF Knights (13-7, 0-0) lost last weekend’s series to UNCG Greensboro but avoided the sweep with a Sunday victory. Prior to that series, UCF knocked off the Miami Hurricanes and took a game off highly-ranked Ole Miss earlier in the season. The Knights began the season 5-0, but have played basically .500 baseball since. UCF has been aggressive and successful on the base paths, stealing 48 bases in 55 attempts. One of UCF’s best players, first baseman Nick Romano, tore his ACL earlier this month and is out for the year.

Originally scheduled as a 2-game series, Wednesday has been canceled due to inclement weather. The teams last met a year ago in Tallahassee, with FSU walking off the Knights in extra innings. FSU holds a 38-7 all-time lead over UCF.

UCF top performers:

CF Gephry Pena .370 AVG/30 H/14 SB

SS Alex Freeland .258 AVG/.485 SLG/4 HR

DH Ben McCabe .250 AVG/.389 SLG/2 HR

Tuesday 3/22, 7:00 PM

Probable starters: Carson Montgomery (2-0, 2.89 ERA) vs TBA

How to watch: ACCNX

How to listen: 100.7 FM

Tomahawk Nation will have updates in the game thread and on our Twitter.