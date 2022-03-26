TN Member Memories: An FSU fan’s first Seminole sports experience on Campus

Something that really grinds my gears is when a Seminole fan questions another person's fandom simply because they did not attend or graduate from Florida State.

Here is an example of how a non-alumnus is able to be just as much, if not more, of a fan than many other so-called supporters.

Long time TN member SDFSUFan2001 was gracious enough to share some of the details from his recent trip to Tallahassee and to our beautiful campus, and about taking in a Seminole basketball and baseball game in our home stadiums for the first time.

I woke up at 4:45 a.m. For a split second I forgot why I was waking up so early. Usually, it’s not for something fun if waking up that early. Then it hit me that I’m finally going to see some FSU games live. It is a 6-hour drive from Mount Pleasant, SC to Tallahassee, FL. But the drive was absolutely beautiful. All of the rivers, streams, and marshes are pretty stunning to see. It was totally worth going just for the drive itself. The excitement of getting off the off-ramp to go to FSU hit me big time. Cranked my music up and pelted my country tunes loud as I strolled into town. At the hotel, I had a couple beers while getting ready, then I headed to Madison Social for pre-game lunch. I absolutely love the backdrop of the football stadium when at that restaurant. So cool to be that close to Doak Campbell, etc. Florida State Seminole Basketball at the Tuck The basketball game was 1st on the menu. I really hope they can get a new arena, because that building is beat from the outside and just decent on the inside. I do love the court itself though, with the huge logo. Makes what Hamilton is doing at FSU even more impressive. The game atmosphere itself was amazing. Basketball games are 5x more enjoyable live. I had an absolute freaking blast there. My seats were about lined up with the hoop on one side, so I had a really good view of one half of the court.

Florida State Seminole Baseball at Dick Howser Stadium From there, I headed straight over to Dick Howser for the baseball game. I love baseball in all forms, but going to a FSU game is sweet. I sat close to the Animals of Section B. It was as advertised. And it was great getting to see Hubbard pitch. He was also as advertised. Not many things in sports that are better (imho) than catching a Nole baseball game live, in perfect weather. If I lived closer to FSU, I would be a regular at the stadium.

By the time the baseball game was over, I was pretty worn out, and had a 6-hour drive back to South Carolina the next morning. So I headed back to the hotel and passed out. The total experience was only about 24 hours, but it was action-packed, fun, and worth every second of the 12-hour round-trip. And both Nole teams won!! I just love being at the campus, and will definitely go on a similar trip next year. There is just something special about being at FSU, that I never felt even at my own college I actually graduated from. The experience was everything I hoped it would be, and the weather was absolutely beautiful. In regards to the city of Tallahassee, I have not got to see much of it, but from the parts I have seen, it is a very pretty city. I could go without all the speed traps by Tallahassee on Highway 10 though. That was ridiculous. One car that passed me on the way to FSU got pulled over like 30 minutes up the freeway. Can’t wait to get back to Tallahassee in November to see the football game versus ULL. I would love to meet some fellow TN’ers, if anyone else will be at the game. This is actually my 2nd trip to Tallahassee, though. I flew out there to see the Louisiana-Monroe football game a few years back that got canceled because of the hurricane. So it’s my 2nd trip, but 1st time actually getting to experience games/campus during games. GO NOLES!!

———

I would like to thank and appreciate this contribution from SDFSUFan2001 for documenting and sharing his experience with the Tomahawk Nation Community.

If you have a story you would like to share with us, feel free to contact me.