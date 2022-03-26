Three up, three down: FSU baseball clinches series over Duke

Tallahassee, FL - The Florida State baseball team clinched another weekend series today with their win over the Duke Blue Devils, 7-2. Bryce Hubbart led the way with a strong outing in his fifth win of the season. His final line on the day was 7 IP, 8 H, 1 BB, 4 K, 2 R. Brett Roberts and Jaime Ferrer each hit 2-run home runs and Alex Toral connected for a solo shot in the seventh to aid Hubbart on the mound. FSU has now won all six weekend series this season and will look to pick up their second weekend sweep with a win tomorrow over Duke.

Three up

Brett Roberts’ big day

Roberts entered the game without a hit in his last two games, and with only two hits in his last four. He busted out of his slump with a 2-run blast in his first at-bat. In total, Roberts would be responsible for three of the Seminoles runs on the day. With Jackson Greene’s home run last night and Roberts today, the FSU lineup has started to show that every member of the lineup can change the game in one swing.

#FSU has another really nice young player in Jaime Ferrer:



pic.twitter.com/4ke1A7yuSO — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) March 26, 2022

Not your average freshman

Jaime Ferrer has been a machine at the plate. He entered the day leading the Seminoles in hits, batting average, and total bases. Today, the freshman extended each of those with another impressive performance at the plate. Ferrer picked up two extra base hits in the game with a first inning double and 2-run opposite field deposit in the fourth. It’s still early, but Ferrer is near the top of the list for FSU’s offensive MVP.

Davis Hare locks down the win

The bullpen has been an area of concern early in the season for Florida State with eight members of the staff carrying ERAs over four. Hare’s ERA on the other hand is going in the opposite direction. In his four appearances prior to today’s game, Hare had pitched to the tune of a 1.42 ERA. The redshirt senior lowered his ERA even more today by pitching two scoreless innings. The ninth was particularly impressive as Hare ran into trouble allowing two baserunners but responded with a game ending strike out.

Three One down

Lengthy delays take toll on Hubbart

Arguably Duke’s best offensive innings against Hubbart came after lengthy in-game delays. Between the top and bottom of the third inning, there was roughly a 20 minute delay due to the umpire needing to be replaced (foul ball of the face mask). Hubbart allowed a solo home run to Alex Stone immediately following the delay. Later, in the fourth inning, there was another long delay for a review of a double play. After the call did not work in FSU’s favor, Duke singled via bunt to load the bases before Hubbart got out of the jam with a flyball.

Up Next: FSU looks for the series sweep against Duke at 1 PM on Sunday.