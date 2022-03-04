Preview: Noles take on Golden Bears on the diamond

The 5-3 Florida State Seminoles host the 5-3 California Golden Bears in a good matchup this weekend. The Bears have a couple of impressive wins over #16 TCU and #23 Sacramento State but have lost their only weekend series of the year against Illinois-Chicago. This is still early in the year so don’t expect their last weekend series to hold a lot of weight (their Sacramento State win was just on Wednesday).

Cal’s lineup is pretty good with five players hitting over .300, three with an OPS over 1.000 and leadoff man Dylan Beavers (a likely first round pick) responsible for three home runs in the early season. Cal doesn’t look to run much nor do they walk much and they are prone to striking out a bit but they do hit the ball well.

Friday 3/4 - 7:00 PM

FSU will throw Parker Messick against Cal’s Josh White. White has been impressive early in the year posting a sub-1.00 ERA in 11.1 innings of work. The junior right hander has a 20:3 K to BB ratio so expect FSU’s hitters to be challenged.

The game is set to be broadcast on the ACC Network.

Saturday 3/5 - 4:00 PM

Bryce Hubbard will reprise his role as Saturday starter against Steven Zobac. Zobac has struggled early on with a 8:5 K to BB ratio and a 1.50 WHIP. However, this mostly stems from his start against TCU where he gave up four runs in seven innings. He looked much better against UIC giving up just one run over seven innings in a game the Bears would go onto win 12-2.

Sunday 3/6 - 12:00 PM

Ross Dunn will look to put it all together against Joseph King. Dunn has not been bad this year at all but has yet to live up to his pre-season hype. King has struggled a bit for the Bears not yet pitching six innings and lasting only 3.2 innings last week.