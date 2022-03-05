Three up, three down: FSU baseball clinches series win over Cal

Tallahassee, FL - The Florida State baseball team clinched the series over the Cal Golden Bears with a 7-4 victory. The FSU offense got rolling early and Bryce Hubbart blew through Cal’s lineup through the first 7 innings. Brock Mathis and Logan Lacey homered in the win.

Cal: 4 runs/ 6 hits/ 4 LOB

Florida State: 7 runs/ 10 hits/ 8 LOB

Box Score

Game Thread

Three up

Bryce Hubbart continues his dominance:

The scoreless streak is over, as Hubbart allowed a solo homerun to Dylan Beavers before yielding a run late in the game, but the redshirt sophomore owned the game from the start. Hubbart ended the night pitching 7.2 innings, 12 strikeouts, and just one base on balls.

Brock Mathis behind the plate:

FSU had struggled with production from the catcher position this year, with Colton Vincent not yet finding offensive success. Mathis got the nod behind the plate and rewarded the coaches with his first homerun of the season. Mathis finished the game with 2 extra base hits after adding on a double.

Brock Mathis (@FSUBaseball) gets a mistake & gets absolutely all of it. 105 EV/ 453 ft. ‘22 elig pic.twitter.com/0ftZ6hi9wV — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) March 5, 2022

Ferrer impresses as a freshman:

Jaime Ferrer extended his hitting streak to 10 in the first inning with an RBI single. Later in the game, Ferrer worked an 8-pitch RBI walk to help extend FSU’s lead over Cal. It’s early in the year but Ferrer currently holds a batting average hovering around .400.

Three down:

Torral struggles at the plate:

Alex Torral was held hitless against Cal and ended his night with three strikeouts. He is now at double-digit strike outs for the season.

Bullpen consistency:

David Barret relieved Hubbart in the eight and induced an inning ending groundout to escape a jam. Dylan Simmons handled the ninth and did not find the same success. After allowing a walk and picking up a strikeout, Simmons allowed a two-run homerun to bring the lead down to three. Simmons was able to finish off Cal’s lineup to end the game, but the homerun was definitely a blemish.

No TV coverage:

The game was not televised which is a shame as Hubbart is a future professional.

Up next:

Florida State wraps up their series against Cal tomorrow at noon with Ross Dunn taking the mound.