No. 8 FSU Baseball vs. Florida Gulf Coast: Midweek preview, game thread

The Florida State Seminoles baseball team will be looking to pull off their first midweek victory of the young season, when they host the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles this Tuesday. FSU is currently 7-4 after a series win over Cal this past weekend. Overall, the ‘Noles have picked up three weekend series wins, but have dropped both their midweek games thus far.

The Seminoles are expected to hand the ball over to Carson Montgomery for his third start of the season. Montgomery (0-0, 3.38) is battling a bone bruise and has been seen in a walking boot when not in action.

Florida Gulf Coast has been on a roll, winning 10-straight after dropping their first two games of the season. This past weekend, the Eagles outscored Seton Hall 24-1. Florida State holds a 10-5 all-time lead over FGCU.

Florida Gulf Coast top performers:

Alejandro Rodriguez: .463 AVG/ .610 SLG/13 RBI

Trevor Kole: .391 AVG/ .652 SLG/12 RBI

Alejandro Figueredo: .378 AVG/ .667 SLG/ 3 HR/15 RBI

Brian Ellis: .378 AVG/ .689 SLG/ 3 HR/ 17 RBI

First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 PM from Tallahassee. The game will be broadcasted on ACCNX. We will have updates in the game thread below as well as on our Twitter.