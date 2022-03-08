Three up, three down: FSU bats wake up in baseball’s win over Florida Gulf Coast

Tallahassee, FL - Carson Montgomery held the Eagles to one run and the FSU bats came alive as the Seminoles picked up their first midweek win of the year. After falling behind in the first inning, FSU battled back for a 3-1 lead behind an early homerun by Jaime Ferrer. The turning point was the sixth inning, which saw the ‘Noles escape a jam in the top frame and then launching into a homerun barrage in their half of the inning. The final result, FSU 10, FGCU 4.

Box Score

Game Thread

Three up

Carson Montgomery settles in

Montgomery struggled early, allowing a run in the first inning. He then allowed two runners to advance into scoring position with no outs before striking out the next three batters. From there, Montgomery cruised into a career high 5.2 innings pitched. He ended the night with seven strikeouts in his first win of the season.

Pitching, offense complement each other

For the first time since opening weekend, FSU’s pitching and offense both got the job done. Florida Gulf Coast came into the game ranked in the top-5 of several offensive categories. FSU was able to hold the Eagles to just two runs before FGCU tacked on two additional ninth inning runs. On the offensive side of the ball, Florida State hit three homeruns, including back-to-back bombs by James Tibbs (grand slam) and Logan Lacey. In all, all nine FSU starters made it on base by picking up a hit or walk.

First midweek win of the year

After dropping their first two midweek games of the year in one run losses. the Seminoles made sure this one wouldn’t slip away. After playing a close game with the Eagles through the first six innings, FSU blew the game open with six runs in the sixth. It was a nice bounce back win after their extra inning loss to Cal.

Three down

Fielding still struggling

FSU almost allowed the Eagles to break the game open in the first two innings. The first two frames saw the Seminoles commit wild pitches, passed balls, and dropped fly balls. In the end, Florida State was able to limit the damage, but not before a few near disasters.

Vincent leaves after injury

Colton Vincent left the game with what appeared to be a thumb injury from a foul ball. He tried to battle it out and stay in the game, but left a few pitches later. Though Vincent isn’t a huge threat with the bat in his hand, he’s solid behind the plate. The ‘Noles will look for Brock Mathis to step in if Vincent has to miss any games.

Management of the pitching staff

Clinging to a 3-1 lead, Meat sent Carson Montgomery out for the sixth inning with a growing pitch count and the best outing of his career. With Wyatt Crowell warm, Martin allowed Montgomery to face a left-handed batter and then brought in Crowell after two runners reached. Crowell entered the game to face a right-handed batter and promptly walked him before being pulled for Jackson Baumeister, who escaped the bases loaded jam.

Next up: Florida State will travel to Wake Forest for a weekend series and the start of ACC play.