Three up, three down: FSU baseball blanked by Georgia Tech

Atlanta, GA - The Florida State baseball team (18-13, 7-8 ACC) entered Sunday’s game with a chance to build on Saturday’s win and pick up a much needed series victory. Instead, the Seminoles were shutout by Georgia Tech (21-12, 7-8 ACC) and outplayed in almost every facet of the game, losing 10-0.

FSU’s starter Ross Dunn actually faired better than both Parker Messick and Bryce Hubbart by keeping Tech off the board in the first two innings. But then the third inning happened. Dunn would allow back-to-back singles to start the frame and then record two outs. Tech would then set the theme for the night, two-out RBIs. Dunn would walk the bases loaded before walking in the Yellow Jacket’s first run. He would then allow a 3-run double before finally recording the third out.

Jackson Baumeister was called upon to start the fourth. He would allow a hit and then record two outs before once again Tech would strike. Kevin Parada would drive in the speedy Chandler Simpson on a bloop single to right. The FSU bullpen would keep Georgia Tech off the board until the seventh while the Seminole’s offense would threaten but continue to fail to score. The Yellow Jackets would pick up five more runs between the seventh and eighth innings. In total, Tech would record nine runs when there were two outs.

It was FSU’s second straight dropped series in ACC play and their sixth loss in seven ACC games. Overall Florida State’s record on Sunday this season is 4-6 and 11-13 in the last two seasons (credit to Brett Nevitt).

One Up

Roberts is the offense

While the majority of FSU’s lineup struggled at the plate, Brett Roberts was hot. The Tennessee Tech transfer would pick up three of Florida State’s seven total hits in the game. Two of the hits were doubles but Roberts found himself stranded in both situations. The three batters after Roberts combined to go 1/10 at the plate.

Two down

Seminole starting pitchers searching for answers

It was not a red letter weekend for the Florida State starting rotation. Messick, Hubbart, and Dunn combined for a line of 10.1 IP, 14 R, 6 BB, 9 K. These arms, once considered the backbone of this Seminole team, must now regroup and adapt to the opponent’s offensive adjustments.

Offense cannot find the key hit

It was not that Florida State could not reach base. The Seminoles picked up seven hits, six walks, and two hit by pitch. It was just that once FSU had the runners on base they could not bring them home. FSU would end the night leaving 13 batters stranded, combining to go 3/18 during those opportunities.

Up next: Florida State will host the Florida Gators this Tuesday at 7:00 PM. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.