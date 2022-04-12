FSU baseball vs. No. 23 Florida: Preview, how to watch, game thread

The Florida State Seminoles baseball team (18-13, 7-8) has owned a 4-3 midweek record this year. But one of those losses was to the Florida Gators (21-11, 5-7) just two weeks ago. With their first scheduled game rained out, the Seminoles and Gators met for a Tuesday night bout on March 29th in Jacksonville with UF coming out on top 6-3.

Related FSU drops midweek matchup with Gators

This could be a huge midweek pickup for the ‘Noles as a win would help cure their recent woes. The Seminoles have dropped five of their last six including two straight weekend series. The recent skid has seen FSU dropped from the D1 baseball top-25. The Gators on the other hand have won three of their last four games after picking up the series win over second-ranked Arkansas. The recent success has bumped UF into the 23rd spot in the poll.

Florida’s recent turnaround has been keyed by four and five hitters Wyatt Langford and BT Riopelle who each had a home run in both UF’s wins over Arkansas. Langford’s stat line against FSU doesn’t look great but he was fantastic, stealing a home run from Logan Lacey and making a sliding grab in the same game.

UF starter Nick Pogue missed last year with surgery before the year started and has only made three appearances this year. He most recently threw three hitless innings against FAMU, striking out three but has struggled with walks in his other appearances. The plan is probably to give him a shot once through the order and move onto the pen. However, with FSU’s lineup struggling as it has been he could be extended, assuming his arm is built up enough to warrant that.

Florida State needs to reverse their fortunes in a major way and it’s not just on the offensive side. They need a good start from Carson Montgomery and need to play good defense behind him. Most importantly they need to take advantage of the opportunities that are presented to them. Throughout this losing streak they’ve normally kept things close and just an extra hit or out here or there could spell the difference.

Florida top performers:

LF Wyatt Langford .350 AVG/ 12 HR/ .708 SLG

CF Jud Fabian .284 AVG/ 13 HR/ .690 SLG

RF Sterlin Thompson .339 AVG/ 7 HR / .575 SLG

Tuesday 4/12, 7:00 PM

Probable starters: FSU: RHP Carson Montgomery (3-1, 3.89 ERA) vs. UF: RHP Nick Pogue (1-1, 3.38 ERA)

How to watch: ACC Network

How to listen: 100.7 FM

Tomahawk Nation will have updates in the game thread and on our Twitter.