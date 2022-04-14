Three up, three down: ‘Noles take down the Cards

Tallahassee, FL - Florida State continued it’s recent resurgence against Louisville in an early start for a weekend series. The ‘Noles plated five in the second and tacked on two in the seventh and one in the eighth to pull out a series opening win (8-1) against the #9 team in the country.

Parker Messick was everything fans have come to expect and the offense did more than enough to earn the win. FSU earned four runs with two outs and went 5-12 with RISP. After Messick’s masterful day on the mound the pen (Wyatt Crowell and Dylan Simmons) came in and gave up just 1 run in relief to secure the win. Seminole pitchers struck out 17 batters and held UL to a season low one run on their way to a series opening win for FSU.

Game Thread

Box Score

Three Up

Parker Messick is Parker Messick

Against a very good offense in Atlanta Parker Messick struggled a bit. Against a very good offense in Tallahassee Parker Messick was exceptional. Against the top scoring offense in college baseball Messick threw 6.2 innings of five hit ball striking out 14, walking none and giving up no runs. There’s not much more you can say about Messick.

12 K. 0 BB. 0 R.



This is the Messick we know and love



B6 | UL 0, FSU 5 pic.twitter.com/odcyIsjpvt — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 15, 2022

The ‘Noles hit the big inning again

After putting up five runs in the first inning against Florida, FSU replicated that scenario against Louisville just one inning later. Florida State started with back to back singles from James Tibbs and Logan Lacey before a sacrifices by Jordan Carrion and Colton Vincent plated a run. Reece Albert was hit by a pitch and then FSU got some two out extra base hits. A double by Jaime Ferrer and two run no doubter by Alex Toral rounded out the scoring in the inning for FSU.

¡Ay, Dios mío!



412'. 109 off the bat.@AlexT_20 goes deep for the 3rd time in 4 games



T3 | UL 0, FSU 5



ACCNX // https://t.co/w7BxkptajG pic.twitter.com/Or7YmopUea — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 15, 2022

Jamie picks it up

Jamie Ferrer has had a very good freshman year thus far but lately he’s been less than great. Ferrer hasn’t had a multi-hit game in his last 10 games but against UL he had himself a game. In the second Ferrer picked up two RBI with a double and in the seventh he added two more with a home run over the left field fence.

Bonus

Tibbs ➡️ Vincent ‼️



Cards get 3 singles but this OF assist gets FSU back to the plate



B2 | UL 0, FSU 0



ACCNX // https://t.co/w7BxkptajG pic.twitter.com/H0CpZP2OmY — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 14, 2022

One Down

The defense struggles a bit

While James Tibbs had an excellent outfield assist the defense wasn’t all that great. In the fifth Brett Roberts had a throwing error on what should have been the final out of the inning. Messick would end the inning with a groundout. In the eighth inning Crowell gave up a double but bounced back with a strike out. Unfortunately the ball took a bad bounce and Vincent couldn’t find it. Crowell ran the ball down and threw to Vincent for what should have been an out but Vincent couldn’t hold onto the ball during the tag and Louisville scored it’s only run of the game. The very next inning started with a single and walk before Simmons induced a pop up and strike out. The very next batter grounded out to a shifted Jackson Greene but a bad throw pulled Toral off the base. Simmons responded with a ground out to end the game but the FSU infield needs to clean these things up.

Up next: Florida State continues it’s home stand against #9 Louisville on Friday at 7:00.