Three up, three down: FSU takes series over Louisville

Tallahassee, FL - Florida State had gone two weeks without a series win but reversed their fortunes with a very strong showing against Louisville. Bryce Hubbart provided a strong start for the Seminoles and a big first inning paved the way for the Saturday (Friday) 9-3 win. FSU fans almost witnessed a cycle as freshman Treyton Rank gathered a single, double and triple in his first three at bats.

Three Up

Bryce Hubbart is Bryce Hubbart

Throughout the season Parker Messick and Bryce Hubbart have been trying to one up each other. Both pitchers are likely first round picks and good friends with a strong rivalry. While Hubbart wasn’t able to match Messick’s line he sure did come close. A strong Louisville lineup was to just one run on five hits through Hubbart’s 5.2 innings. Hubbart struck out six and walked two.

The offense

The offense helped out Hubbart quite a bit with a five run first inning but Hubbart also took advantage of it by pounding the zone throwing 65% of his pitches for strikes. FSU is it’s best when it’s starters are playing up to their talent potential and that’s certainly been the case through the three games of this week.

The ‘Noles hit the big inning again (redux)

Three games, three five run innings. The FSU offense is starting to pick itself up out of the slump it was experiencing. This time it was keyed by one freshman making a start due to another freshman struggling with an injury. James Tibbs was scratched and Treyton Rank took his place. Rank went 4-4 on the day with two singles, a double and triple to go along with his four RBI and two runs scored. That means Rank was involved in six of FSU’s nine runs. That’ll play.

A series win

As previously mentioned FSU has struggled to win a series in the last two weeks but this was a big, and much needed, turn around. Florida State has climbed back to the positive side of .500 in conference and has put itself in a good position to win the division. They will need some help as they have already played all of the teams in front of them and still have the top team in the Coastal division on their roster but they are trending in the right direction.

One Down

FSU is not able to build it’s pen

FSU should have a very deep and reliable bullpen based on the talent there but Mike Martin Jr. has correctly narrowed in on four different pitchers. With an eight run lead entering the ninth Meat correctly went with a pitcher that FSU is looking for more from. Dylan Jacobs struck out the first batter he saw and then gave up a single and two walks. It seems like Jacobs just lost the strike zone after the first strike out. Meat was right to try a new/different pitcher in a game in which they were up big but those pitchers need to respond. FSU cannot reach it’s goals if it can only rely on the four relief pitchers that have proven themselves lately.

Up next: Florida State looks for the sweep against #9 Louisville on Saturday at 1:00.