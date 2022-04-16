Three up, three down: ‘Noles sweep #9 Cards

Tallahassee, FL - Florida State started off the season with a sweep of James Madison but hasn’t been able to replicate that until this weekend when they won game three of the series 10-9 on their way to sweeping the #9 team in the country. Louisville is probably a bit overrated as a top 10 team but they are leading the ACC Atlantic division so a sweep goes a long way in the game of catch up for FSU.

Three Up

A sweep!

Before it’s recent downturn FSU had done a good job of winning series but struggled to really build distance in the standings by faltering on Sundays. Sweeps are a nice to have most weekends but teams need to grab a few throughout the year to both win conference regular season titles and improve their RPI enough to warrant a hosting spot. It wasn’t always pretty but FSU did manage to earn the sweep in a pretty important series.

The slump is busted

FSU has certainly struggled at the plate the last couple of weeks but this week they really broke out. On one hand Louisville doesn’t have the greatest pitching staff but on the other hand neither does the Georiga Tech team that recently shut down FSU. In all four games this weekend FSU scored at least five runs. With the pitching staff FSU has five runs a game is going to result in a lot of wins.

It hasn’t been one player to carry this team either. Today was Jordan Carrion’s day as the short stop went 4-4 with a walk, home run (his first as a ‘Nole), three RBI and three runs scored. Jackson Greene added a two run home run, Vincent Colton a three run double and Tyler Martin went 3-4 with a walk and a double. The ‘Noles only struck out seven times and nicely paired that with seven walks. This FSU lineup is not likely to ever be elite but if they can get meaningful contributions throughout the lineup they could go far.

The pitching staff is good

Conner Whittaker entered the game in the second and promptly extinguished a two out thread by Louisville. He then pitched around an error in the next inning to end his day with no runs. Wyatt Crowell took over and pitched a scoreless inning. He did give up a run the next inning on two singles sandwiching a hit batter but looked good none-the-less. Davis Hare then threw 2.2 innings in which he struck out five. He did give up a home run after an infield single and walked a batter but had a strong showing.

Carson Montgomery got his first appearance out of the pen and looked the part of a big time closer. With runners on first and second and FSU clinging to a one run lead Montgomery struck out the next two batters. Carson has been steadily improving on the mound this year and is being rewarded with the Sunday starter role next week

One Down

The pitching staff is bad

Ross Dunn has looked dominate at times this year but lately he’s struggled. Against Louisville he only earned one out and gave up three runs on two hits, both doubles. After the game Mike Martin Jr. revealed to reporters that Dunn will be put on the shelf for a bit while they figure out where Dunn has gone wrong with a goal of not using him until the post season. Dunn has as much talent as most any pitcher on FSU’s roster but needs to be a bit more consistent. Hopefully he’ll get things figured out in time to be a meaningful contributor down the stretch.

Jonah Scolaro has had an up and down season thus far. Against Louisville he allowed an inherited runner to score and then left the game with two on and one out with FSU up just a run. Meat noted that Scolaro might be tipping his pitches, which is something he needs to get under control and that could explain why he gave up four hits in six batters. When he’s on Scolaro is dominate as he was on Friday but when he’s not it’s a struggle, like today.

Up next: Florida State hosts Georgia Southern Wednesday at 7:00.