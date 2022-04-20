 clock menu more-arrow no yes

FSU vs. No. 25 Georgia Southern: Game thread, preview, how to watch

Another midweek top-25 opponent for the ‘Noles

By TimScribble
Jordan Carrion
@FSUBaseball Twitter

The Florida State Seminoles baseball team is riding high after a weekend sweep of a top-10 Louisville Cardinals baseball squad. In total, FSU has run off four straight wins, all over ranked opponents. Up next for the Seminoles? A fifth straight ranked opponent by way of the Georgia Southern Eagles.

GSU moved into the 25th spot in the national polls after winning four straight of their own. The Eagles have won six of their seven overall including a series win over a ranked Texas State team. For the season, Georgia Southern has picked up four wins over ranked opponents and are 24-11 overall. Where FSU has had mixed results during the midweek the Eagles have had more consistency, compiling a 6-2 record.

GSU doesn’t really have a fourth starter and has been piecing it together in the mid week. That’s been working out for them as they have good wins over Georgia Tech, Georgia and Jacksonville. With Carson Montgomery moving to the Sunday role for FSU and Ross Dunn likely in the lab for a few weeks FSU will probably take a similar approach. Jackson Nezuh will be the first up for the Seminoles.

Georgia Southern Top Performers:

  • LF Noah Searcy .333 AVG/ .871 OPS/ 31 H
  • 3B Jarrett Brown .319 AVG/ .863 OPS/ 10 XBH
  • DH Noah Ledford .281 AVG/ .870 OPS/ 6 HR
  • SS Austin Thompson .236 AVG/ .804 OPS/ 7 HR

Wednesday 4/20, 7:00 PM

Probable starters: RHP Jackson Nezuh (1-0, 5.00 ERA) vs TBA

How to watch: ACCNX

How to listen: 100.7 FM

Tomahawk Nation will have updates in the game thread and on our Twitter.

