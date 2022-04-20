Three up, three down: Seminoles walks off Georgia Southern

Tallahassee, FL - Carson Montgomery had been the Florida State baseball team’s midweek starter throughout the year. On Sunday, he recorded a save in FSU’s win over the Louisville Cardinals. After the game, Coach Mike Martin Jr. stated that Montgomery would be shifted to the Sunday starting role. Well, that was all before the Seminoles tied the game in the ninth and sent the game to extras. Montgomery entered in the 11th inning with the bases loaded and two outs. The sophomore made it look easy picking up a strikeout on four pitches. FSU would walk it off in the 11th and pick up their fifth straight win.

Jackson Nezuh was handed the ball to start the game for FSU. The sophomore pitched well until the third inning when GSU picked up a run off a sacrifice fly before Noah Ledford connected for a two-run bomb that reached the circus tents. The Eagles would tack on another run in the fourth off Conner Whittaker. FSU’s offense was limited through the first four innings of the game with only one hit. The ‘Noles finally broke through in the fifth with their first run of the game off a Colton Vincent RBI double.

Wyatt Crowell and Jonah Scolaro combined for two scoreless innings of relief before Jackson Baumeister took over in the seventh. The freshman fanned two but allowed Ledford to strike again with another homerun over the right field fence. The Seminoles threatened in the seventh loading the bases but Jackson Greene’s hit to right field would be caught against the wall. Another foot and FSU would have tied the game.

Florida State would place runners on the corners in the eighth and Colton Vincent would come through again, this time with an RBI groundout to first. Tyler Martin followed with an RBI groundout of his own to bring the Seminoles within two runs. Dylan Simmons and Davis Hare pitched another two scoreless innings out of the pen to keep FSU within two heading into the ninth. The Seminoles offense would once again wake up behind the bat of Jackson Greene. The senior would hit a one out double to right field, James Tibbs followed with a walk, and Jordan Carrion celebrated his birthday with a game-typing double to center.

The game went to extras with neither team picking up a run in the 10th. After loading the bases in the 11th, the Eagles would see Carson Montgomery take the mound for the Seminoles. The sophomore would end the threat with a huge strikeout. FSU would load the bases themselves in the bottom of the frame but would not waste their opportunity. Tyler Walk picked up a bases loaded walk and the ‘Noles would “walk”-off the Eagles, 6-5.

Three Up

Patience at the plate

The FSU offense had one of their better games at the plate. The Seminoles picked up ten walks compared to only eight strike outs. Florida State made the GSU pitching staff earn every pitch with their approach at the dish. FSU picked up a walk from all but one of Georgia Southern’s pitchers and worked the count on nearly every at-bat. The Eagles’ defense was solid all around committing zero errors on the night while making impressive plays at several positions.

Bullpen keeps it close

Conner Whittaker struggled in his one inning of relief but the next seven FSU pitchers combined for a line of 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 12K, 4 BB. What was once a point of concern for FSU has become a strength for the Seminoles.

Offense keeps fighting

After being held at bay for the first half of the game the Florida State offense finally woke up. The team scrapped and threatened to tie the game in the seventh after loading the bases. The ‘Noles then pieced together two runs in the eighth off of consecutive hits and productive outs. FSU struck again in the ninth with two clutch runs to send the game to extras. And of course the 11th inning game ender was the definition of this offense.

Two Down

Toral wears the sombrero

After a mini surge at the plate last week Alex Toral once again struggled at the plate. Of the eight strike outs by Seminole batters, the senior transfer was responsible for four of them. FSU rewarded Toral for his recent performance by once again moving him back to the cleanup spot but he was unable to capitalize on the opportunity.

Greene injured in the ninth

FSU fans will be looking for positive news about Jackson Greene. After missing a grand slam in the seventh, Greene crushed an offering in the ninth off the right field screen. Between first and second, Greene pulled up with a leg injury before diving in safely to second. Florida State will hope for the best outcome for one of their team leaders.

Up Next: The Seminoles travel to Clemson on Friday to begin a three-game series with the Tigers.