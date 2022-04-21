 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noles News: Baseball completes the comeback, Noles prepare for draft

Baseball rides a five game win streak

By maxescarpio

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

Jermaine Johnson II will be in Las Vegas for the 2022 NFL draft. This is his pre-draft schedule prior to his trip:

Projected first round pick Jermaine Johnson joined the NFL Network yesterday for a pre-draft presser with the draft just one week away.

FSU’s Jashaun Corbin has seen his draft stock rise as the NFL draft get’s closer; many believe that the running back could be taken on day three.

The sixth episode of The Climb will be posted today at 12:00 ET, giving a glimpse of Jammie Robinson’s football career.

Congratulations to these young men for their work on and off the field.

Redshirt junior Jordan Travis looks to take the next step in the 2022 season as one of the best dual threat quarterbacks in the ACC.

Baseball

Sophomore RHP Jackson Nezuh made his first career start for the Seminoles last night against Georgia Southern.

Nezuh was dealing in the second, with a couple K’s to kickoff the inning.

The Seminoles scored their first run in the bottom of the fifth and continued to rally as the game progressed.

Jordan Carrion ties it up on his birthday:

The Seminoles come through with the much needed win, pushing their record to 22-13 on the season.

Softball

Florida State pitcher Kathryn Sandercock is a finalist for USA Softball Player of the Year.

Here’s a look at the Seminoles T.V. lineup on the horizon:

All Sports

The Seminoles women’s basketball team is one of only nine teams in the NCAA to make the postseason in 16 of the last 17 seasons.

Incoming freshman Cameron Corhen and DeAnte Green are both ranked in the ESPN Top 100 list. They are both included in the Top 60, listed two of the best power forwards in the country.

The Seminoles have moved to the outdoor tracks after finishing their indoor rounds.

Florida State’s Max making the #NoleFamily proud:

The Seminoles soccer field is currently under repair. The field inside Doak Campbell Stadium is also being renewed, as well as the practice fields, per Max Escarpio.

FSU’s Morgan Chacon and Jordan Polo continue to dominate, getting better and better as the season progresses.

