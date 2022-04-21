Noles News: Baseball completes the comeback, Noles prepare for draft

Recruiting

Football

Jermaine Johnson II will be in Las Vegas for the 2022 NFL draft. This is his pre-draft schedule prior to his trip:

Plenty of opportunities to see and hear @ii_jermaine this week before he heads to Vegas!#NoleFamily | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/2lij9xuyYv — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 20, 2022

Projected first round pick Jermaine Johnson joined the NFL Network yesterday for a pre-draft presser with the draft just one week away.

FSU’s Jashaun Corbin has seen his draft stock rise as the NFL draft get’s closer; many believe that the running back could be taken on day three.

After a strong performance in the Shrine Game, #FSU RB Jashaun Corbin has been riding a wave of draft momentum.



More on his career and NFL Draft journey: https://t.co/NaZmMbyQMK — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) April 20, 2022

The sixth episode of The Climb will be posted today at 12:00 ET, giving a glimpse of Jammie Robinson’s football career.

The CLIMB: Season 2, Episode 6 posts tomorrow at Noon! Check out the full episode featuring @JayRob_7 on YouTube#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/O7HYhMPwR4 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 20, 2022

Congratulations to these young men for their work on and off the field.

Redshirt junior Jordan Travis looks to take the next step in the 2022 season as one of the best dual threat quarterbacks in the ACC.

Since 2020, FSU has 18 gams vs P5.



In 8 of those, Jordan Travis has scrambled for 25+ yards. FSU is 4-4 (w/2 Ls by 3 pts or less) & avgs 5.7 yards/rush.



In the 10 he doesn't, FSU is 2-8 (w/7 Ls by 8+) and avgs 3.86 yards/rush.



Correlation ≠ causation, but notable. — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) April 20, 2022

Baseball

Sophomore RHP Jackson Nezuh made his first career start for the Seminoles last night against Georgia Southern.

Making his first career start tonight:



pic.twitter.com/QDAil7ypQA — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 20, 2022

Nezuh was dealing in the second, with a couple K’s to kickoff the inning.

Nezuh K's a pair in the second



ACCNX // https://t.co/ngXkKwgxBv



B2 | GSU 0, FSU 0 pic.twitter.com/Mx0xDcU0sw — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 20, 2022

The Seminoles scored their first run in the bottom of the fifth and continued to rally as the game progressed.

Hit ☑️

Run ☑️



CV doubles to score Carrion from first



ACCNX // https://t.co/ngXkKwgxBv



| GSU 4, FSU 1 pic.twitter.com/cGdhIhuBtC — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 21, 2022

Jordan Carrion ties it up on his birthday:

Happy birthday Jordan Carrion!



All tied up with this 2-R double!



ACCNX // https://t.co/ngXkKwgxBv



B9 | GSU 5, FSU 5 pic.twitter.com/EHDMiaP3Wp — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 21, 2022

The Seminoles come through with the much needed win, pushing their record to 22-13 on the season.

T-Mart comes through! Walk-off walk and FSU completes the comeback!



WP: Montgomery (4-1) pic.twitter.com/5Bjd7uTkMC — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 21, 2022

Softball

Florida State pitcher Kathryn Sandercock is a finalist for USA Softball Player of the Year.

Kathryn Sandercock has been named a Top 25 Finalist for the USA Softball Player of the Year Award! @k_sandercock | #OneTribe — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 20, 2022

Here’s a look at the Seminoles T.V. lineup on the horizon:

Stay glued to your all weekend long! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/bUUCcl8WEb — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 20, 2022

All Sports

The Seminoles women’s basketball team is one of only nine teams in the NCAA to make the postseason in 16 of the last 17 seasons.

Incoming freshman Cameron Corhen and DeAnte Green are both ranked in the ESPN Top 100 list. They are both included in the Top 60, listed two of the best power forwards in the country.

The Seminoles have moved to the outdoor tracks after finishing their indoor rounds.

Some big names are making their outdoor debut on Friday #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/j7pvW3TpZm — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) April 20, 2022

Florida State’s Max making the #NoleFamily proud:

23.44 IS PRETTY SLICK



NATIONAL RECORD

NATIONAL CHAMP

FINA 'A' STANDARD@MaxMccuska with a BIG win in the 50m fly at #IOSC22! #Noles pic.twitter.com/Cis7nL5kEx — FSU Swimming/Diving (@FSU_Swimming) April 20, 2022

DOMINATING IN DUBLIN @MaxMccuska started off the #ISOSC22 with 2️⃣ PBs in prelims & will be the top seed in both races.



100m free - 49.42

50m fly - 23.90



Both swims were FINA consideration times. #Noles pic.twitter.com/4J40ZCiyE2 — FSU Swimming/Diving (@FSU_Swimming) April 20, 2022

The Seminoles soccer field is currently under repair. The field inside Doak Campbell Stadium is also being renewed, as well as the practice fields, per Max Escarpio.

FSU’s soccer field is currently under repair: pic.twitter.com/JEt9oCj5Fz — MAX (@maxescarpio) April 20, 2022

FSU’s Morgan Chacon and Jordan Polo continue to dominate, getting better and better as the season progresses.