The Florida State Seminoles baseball team (23-13, 10-8 ACC) is on the road this weekend and looking to stay hot. FSU is currently riding not your average five-game winning streak. After their midweek win over Georgia Southern the Seminoles streak is now five straight over ranked teams. The Seminoles will have to settle for trying to extend their streak over an unranked but dangerous Clemson Tigers baseball squad (24-13, 4-10).

The Tigers’ season started with a 14-game winning streak with Clemson not dropping their first game until the second week of March. The Tigers have won four of their last five games overall but the ACC schedule has been unkind to Clemson with the Tigers only winning three of their last 11 conference games.

The Florida State pitching rotation will have a new look this weekend with Carson Montgomery stepping into the Sunday role. Parker Messick, the nation’s leader in strikeouts (94), and Bryce Hubbart will remain in their normal slots. Overall, the Seminoles rotation leads the country with 460 strikeouts on the season. FSU leads the overall series over Clemson, 81-70-1

Friday 4/22, 6:00 PM

Probable Starters: LHP Parker Messick (5-2, 2.93 ERA) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (4-, 3.18 ERA)

How to watch: ACCNX

How to listen: 100.7 FM in Tallahassee

Saturday 4/23, 3:00 PM

Probable Starters: LHP Bryce Hubbart (6-1, 2.82 ERA) vs. TBD

How to watch: ACCNX

How to listen: 100.7 FM in Tallahassee

Sunday 4/24, 1:00 PM

Probable Starters: RHP Carson Montgomery (4-1, 3.79 ERA) vs. TBD

How to watch: ACCNX

How to listen: 100.7 FM in Tallahassee

Clemson top performers

RF Cooper Ingle: .366 AVG/ .994 OPS/ 53 H

.366 AVG/ .994 OPS/ 53 H 3B Max Wagner: .358 AVG/ 1.274 OPS/ 13 HR

.358 AVG/ 1.274 OPS/ 13 HR 2B Blake Wright: .337 AVG/ 1.023 OPS/ 7 HR

.337 AVG/ 1.023 OPS/ 7 HR SS Benjamin Blackwell: .343 AVG/ .914 OPS/ 46 H

Tomahawk Nation will have updates in the game thread and on our Twitter.