The Florida State Seminoles baseball team (24-15, 11-10 ACC) is back in Tallahassee this weekend with a big series matchup. The Seminoles are looking for a bounce back weekend after their series loss against Clemson. FSU will be playing host to a top-10 ranked Texas Christian Horned Frogs baseball squad (27-14, 12-6 Big 12).

The Frogs have won six of their last eight with wins over No. 3 ranked Oklahoma State and a series sweep over No. 4 Texas Tech. Overall, Texas Christian has picked up a record of 8-8 on the road this year. The TCU offense has been a patient one drawing 229 walks this season, which is ninth nationally.

FSU announced a minor shake-up in their pitching rotation this weekend. Bryce Hubbart and Carson Montgomery will be flipped in their starting roles to give Hubbart an extra day of rest after being ill earlier in the week.

There will be a change in #FSU’s weekend rotation this week. Bryce Hubbart will start on Sunday while Carson Montgomery will start on Saturday.



The ‘Noles have won 7 of their last 10 games and 7 of 10 weekend series. This weekend presents FSU with an opportunity to make a statement to the pollsters and the NCAA for regional selections. The Seminoles staff is second in the country with 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Friday 4/29, 7:00 PM

Probable Starters: LHP Parker Messick (5-2, 2.89 ERA) vs. RHP Riley Cornelio (3-3, 3.81 ERA)

How to watch: ACCNX

Saturday 4/30, 6:00 PM

Probable Starters: RHP Carson Montgomery (4-1, 4.38 ERA) vs. RHP Marcelo Perez (4-1, 2.97 ERA)

How to watch: ACCN

How to listen: 100.7 FM in Tallahassee

Sunday 5/1, 12:00 PM

Probable Starters: LHP Bryce Hubbart (6-1, 3.02 ERA) vs. RHP Brett Walker (4-2, 4.92 ERA)

How to watch: ACCNX

How to listen: 100.7 FM in Tallahassee

TCU top performers

3B Brayden Taylor: .322 AVG/ .557 SLG/ 8 HR

.322 AVG/ .557 SLG/ 8 HR SS Tommy Sacco: .361 AVG/ 56 H/ 8 HR

.361 AVG/ 56 H/ 8 HR 1B David Bishop: .301 AVG/ 43 H/ Reached base 34 of 37 games

