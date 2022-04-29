Three up, three down: Messick, offense roll No. 7 TCU

Tallahassee, FL - Parker Messick shut down the TCU batters and the Florida State offense exploded for 10 runs as the Seminoles won game one 10-0.

The FSU bats started out hot with a four run first inning. Red-hot Jordan Carrion started the game with a lead off double. Brett Roberts singled and then James Tibbs brought them both home with a double of his own. TCU walked Jaime Ferrer and then Reese Albert kept the scoring barrage rolling with an RBI double. Treyton Rank plated Tibbs with an RBI groundout to bring in the fourth run of the inning.

Messick kept the door shut in the top of the second and the Seminoles offense went to work again. Colton Vincent and Carrion opened the frame with back-to-back singles and Albert provided the damage again with a two-run RBI single to center.

The game remained 6-0 until the fifth when Alex Toral unloaded a 2-run blast over the left center fence. The offense and Albert struck again in the sixth when the redshirt senior drove in another pair with his second double of the game. Messick was near perfect in his time on the mound with a line of 7 IP, 2 H, 14 K, 0 BB.

Game Thread

Box Score

Three up

Carrion sets the tone

Jordan Carrion started off the game with a double to continue his hot streak and ended the night going 3-5. His presence in the lineup has been a spark that ignited the offense. The staff has rewarded Carrion with a bump to the top of the lineup.

@__jordan__5 with the leadoff double. He's got a 9️ game hit streak



ACCNX // https://t.co/jzmzQOlG1Q



B1 | TCU 0, FSU 0 pic.twitter.com/feP5HyptW0 — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 29, 2022

Messick shuts down the Frogs

Parker Messick was masterful on the mound not allowing a hit until the sixth inning. The sophomore racked up 14 Ks on seven innings, giving up just two hits and one walk. Messick at one point struck out seven in a row. He then gave up a walk but promptly responded with a 4-6-3 double play. In the sixth TCU deposited an inning opening double down the left field line but Messick responded with three straight strike outs. In the seventh a single and a balk put a runner on second with no outs but once again Messick responded with a line out and two strike outs to end his day. These are the performances that have Messick in first round discussions.

Parker Messick in his last four starts at Dick Howser: 28.2 IP, 13 H, 53 K, 3 BB, 0 R.



0.00 ERA.

0.56 WHIP.

16.64 K/9.



Unreal. — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) April 30, 2022

Full offense on display

The entire starting lineup either picked up an RBI or scored a run in tonight’s game. The offensive display was led by Albert’s five RBIs. FSU placed a runner on base in each of the first six innings. Of note a slumping Logan Lacey walked twice and scored on Toral’s home run in the fifth. FSU did a very good job on the night turning on off speed stuff and pushing fastballs to the opposite field. FSU only recorded six strike outs on the night.

Big Al. Bye bye.



12th of the year for @AlexT_20



ACCNX // https://t.co/25eIAEADkm



T6 | TCU 0, FSU 8 pic.twitter.com/4QYweKWnuV — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 30, 2022

Bonus

Throwing in the Sunday role for most of the year Ross Dunn had been shelved while the staff helps him figure things out and wasn’t expected to see any action until close to or into the post season. However, a 10-0 lead heading into the eighth is a good time to get some work in and Dunn did just that. Setting down all six batters he faced and striking out five of them Dunn looked great pairing his mid-90s fastball with mis-80s change up. A very good step back in the right direction for a pitcher FSU will definitely need to depend on.

Zero down. A dominating performance by FSU.

Up Next: FSU looks to clinch the series tomorrow at 6:00 PM on the ACCN.