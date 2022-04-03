Three up, three down: FSU baseball swept by Notre Dame

Tallahassee, FL - The Florida State Seminoles baseball team lost their first series of the season in sweeping fashion, dropping game three, 9-7.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and FSU both scored three runs in their half of the first inning. The Irish picked their runs up via a three-run home run. The Seminoles would do their damage with walks, pitching mistakes, and a single. FSU’s Ross Dunn settled down briefly with multiple strike outs before allowing a two-run blast to Notre Dame in the third. Florida State scraped out a run in the fourth before the Irish scored two more in the sixth. Notre Dame added two more in the top of the eighth while FSU hung three in the bottom of the frame. In the end, the lead was too much for FSU’s offense to overcome.

Two up

Vincent’s bat turning around

After a dreadful start to the season at the plate, Colton Vincent showed promise against the Irish. FSU’s backstop ended the three game bout 5/12 with two RBI’s. If the bottom half of the lineup can continue to produce, once the other Seminoles break out of their slump we could see an entirely different offense.

Offense shows fight

The Seminole’s offense is in a funk (see below) but that does not mean FSU’s batters have not shown fight. In the last two games, Notre Dame has jumped out to leads at multiple times. Florida State has responded and scrapped to bring runners home. FSU has worked walks, stolen bases, and tried to take advantage of fielding mistakes. Amidst the circumstances, it is encouraging to still see the Seminole’s fight.

Four down

Ross Dunn’s mistakes

After Dunn’s struggles last weekend against Duke, FSU fans had hoped to see early season Ross Dunn. The sophomore would show flashes during his outing, at one point striking out three of four batters through two frames. But his mistake pitches were costly. Dunn allowed five runs on two swings. It was two straight games of early struggles for Seminole starters. The ‘Noles will need their rotation to adapt as the ACC lineups adjust.

We all pay good money to see the umpires

At times on social media you have seen infamous Major League umpires like Joe West trending after they have placed themselves at the center of the game. FSU experienced their own ump show in today’s game in back to back innings. Logan Lacey would make his way around the bases in the fifth inning and then attempt to take home on a wild pitch. It was a close call at the plate with Lacey being called out. The play went to review and it appeared that Lacey would barely sneak a hand in before the tag. The play stood and FSU would remain down a run.

Then the sixth inning happened. Notre Dame had a runner on first attempt to reach third on a single to right. The throw would get past Lacey and Jackson Nezuh appeared to make a diving stop to prevent the ball from going into FSU’s dugout. The umpire called the play dead and advanced the runners to home and second. Notre Dame followed up with a sacrifice fly to left. The play was not reviewable due to the umpire’s dead play call. As our former colleague Brett Nevitt said on twitter: “Umps basically just gave ND a free run, a free out, and another free bag.”

Upon further review…

If you’ve tuned in for any Florida State baseball game this season then you know you had better set aside at least an extra ten minutes for a video review challenge. The reviews have become a mainstay and added ridiculous amounts of time to the game. During the bottom of the fourth alone there would be three separate plays challenged within ten minutes of each other. To make the entire process worse, even after the long delays the correct call does not appear to be made.

Slumping bats holding back FSU

#FSU's basically got a whole lineup in a slump rn:



Toral: 0 for last 17

Albert: 3 for last 16 (.188)

Tibbs: 3 for last 18 (.167)

Ferrer: 3 for last 16 (.188)

Carrion: 5 for last 33 (.151)

Lacey: 2 for last 12 (.167)

Roberts: 7 for last 42 (.167) — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) April 3, 2022

That’s it, that’s all you need to know.

Up next: Florida State will look to bounce back as they host Jacksonville this Tuesday.