Three up, three down: Crowell leads Seminoles to series win over TCU

Tallahassee, FL - Wyatt Crowell stopped a TCU threat in the fifth and FSU plated four in the seventh to break a tie and give FSU the series win over TCU, 7-3.

The Frogs jumped out to an early lead with an RBI single in the second inning off Carson Montgomery. FSU was unable to respond and TCU struck again in the fourth. With a runner on first, Texas Christian’s Porter Brown connected on a 2-run shot over the left field fence. Montgomery allowed two more base runners in the fifth before being relieved by Wyatt Crowell. The sophomore picked up two huge strikeouts to end the threat.

The Florida State bats broke through in the bottom of the fifth. Brett Roberts drove in Jordan Carrion with a 2-run bomb over the left field fence. Immediately after Roberts’ shot, James Tibb blasted a home run of his own to knot the game at three.

The sixth inning was scoreless for both sides and then last night’s hero Reese Albert delivered again. With runners on first and second, Albert singled to left to score Roberts and give FSU a 4-3 lead. Logan Lacey extended the lead with a three-run shot over the left center wall to push the lead to 7-3. Crowell kept the Frogs off the board and saved the other FSU arms with a total of 4.2 scoreless innings on the day.

Three up

Crowell closes the door

TCU had a golden opportunity to take the lead in the fifth with runners on second and third and only one out. Enter Wyatt Crowell and his electric slider. Crowell faced the two Frogs he faced that frame and tied a career high with six strikeouts on the night.

Not your average freshman

James Tibbs has been on a tear as of late. His game-tying home run was his third in his last 10 games. I’ll let Brett’s tweet say the rest:

Lacey comes through

It’s been a tough stretch for the redshirt senior. Lacey has struggled at the plate and in the field. Tonight, Lacey started the game with strong contact his first three at bats but TCU third baseman Braydon Taylor made web gem after web gem to keep Lacey out of the hit column. However, with two out and two on, Lacey had a break through with a 3-run bomb that effectively put the game away. It was the only hit of the game for Lacey, but hopefully a sign of things to come.

One down

Montgomery’s early exit

FSU is still searching for a reliable third arm in the weekend rotation. Montgomery has yet to reach the fifth inning in either of his two weekend chances. Monty did have six strikeouts in the game but TCU picked up eight hits and three runs in his 4.1 innings. Montgomery has very good stuff and has said he’s trying to let his stuff work instead of trying to pinpoint everything but too often he caught too much of the plate resulting in contact.

Up Next: FSU looks for the series sweep tomorrow at noon.