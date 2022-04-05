No. 20 FSU baseball vs Jacksonville, Stetson: preview, how to watch, game thread

The Florida State Seminoles baseball (16-11) team is in the midst of an early season slump. After winning their first six series of the season, FSU has now lost five straight including a weekend sweep at the hands of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Seminoles will look to rebound with a pair of midweek matchups before diving back into ACC play.

Tuesday, the Jacksonville University Dolphins (15-11) will arrive in Tallahassee for their second meeting of the season. Earlier this year, FSU traveled down to Jacksonville for their first midweek game of the year, which saw FSU fall to JU, 3-2. Carson Montgomery was dominant through four innings before he and Jackson Baumeister faltered across the fifth and sixth innings. In addition to seeking revenge for the early season loss, the Seminoles will be keeping an eye on the radar.

Jacksonville top performers:

2B Jesus Pacheco .284 AVG/ 25 H/ .724 OPS

3B Jonah Diaz .270 AVG/ 24 H/ .686 OPS

1B Christian Coipel .242 AVG/ 6 HR/ .800 OPS

Tuesday 4/4, 5:00 PM

Probable starters: Carson Montgomery (3-1, 3.82 ERA) vs TBA

How to watch: ACCNX

How to listen: 100.7 FM

Wednesday, FSU welcomes in the Stetson Hatters (16-11). The Seminoles overall carry a series margin of 66 wins and 25 losses against Stetson including last season’s 9-5 victory in Tallahassee. Stetson is 4-6 in their last 10 games, but two of those victories came over a ranked Liberty University baseball squad.

Stetson top performers:

CF Cam Hill .369 AVG/ 41 H/ 16 SB

1B Jakob Bullard .314 AVG/ 27 H/ .417 OPS

LF Anthony DeFabbia .308 AVG/ 24 H/ .371 OPS

Wednesday 4/5, 4:00 PM

Probable starters: TBA vs TBA

How to watch: ACCNX

How to listen: 100.7 FM

Tomahawk Nation will have updates in the game thread and on our Twitter.