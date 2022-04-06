Three up, three down: FSU baseball walks off Stetson

Tallahassee, FL - For nearly six innings, the Seminole bats were kept in check. FSU sent 20 batters to the plate before their 21st at-bat by Logan Lacey produced their first hit via a bunt single. The offense found its footing in the seventh plating two runs and entered the ninth down two runs. With two outs on the board and one baserunner, Coach Mike Martin Jr, sent Jackson Greene to the plate to pitch hit. The “super” senior answered the call with a 2-run shot over the left field wall to send the game to extras. The game went to the 12th inning where Jordan Carrion stepped up as the hero with a walk-off RBI single to help FSU win 5-4.

Carson Montgomery was brilliant on the mound overcoming a first inning homerun to fan a total of 13 on the night. The Stetson offense chased pitch after pitch out of the zone as Montgomery’s off-speed arsenal kept them guessing. Montgomery ran into trouble in the seventh during the midst of a downpour and was relieved. The bullpen allowed both runs to score to bring Montgomery’s final line to 6.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 13 K, 2 B.

Three up

Montgomery has career night

Carson Montgomery’s line ended up painting a deceiving picture for the right-hander. Montgomery started the game striking out the first two Hatters that came to the plate before allowing a homerun. Monty responded by striking out the next batter. From there, the sophomore was dominant on the mound until the seventh. He allowed only two additional hits up to that point and picked up 13 total strikeouts, a career high. The heavens opened up in the seventh and Montgomery lost some control. He left with two runners on base after one of his best career outings.

Baumeister heating up

Jackson Baumeister tossed another shutdown inning by striking out the side in the eighth. He buckled several knees in the inning and the Hatter hitters were lost. He could not escape the ninth without damage after walking a batter with one out. Stetson’s Nick DiPonzio’s outfield flare fell right under the diving glove of Isaiah Perry and that was the end of Baumeister’s night. Following his weekend success, Baumeister continued to show he is one of the best arms out of the pen.

FSU offense continues to scrap

It has been a struggle for the Florida State baseball team at the plate as of late. They have missed out on taking advantage of multiple men on base and failed to create the big inning. But the offense consistently has not given up. They have scrapped and found ways to score. Tonight, the team bunted to pick up their first hit and hustled to force Stetson into multiple errors. The team has adopted a gritty attitude which led to breaking their five-game losing streak.

Three down

Martin goes to the wrong arm

When two runners reached base in the seventh, Meat went to the bullpen to end the threat. The problem? He selected the wrong arm. Martin chose Jonah Scolaro who promptly allowed a double to the first batter he faced. An infield single followed to score the Hatters’ third run of the game. In the eighth, FSU turned to Jackson Baumeister who was brilliant over the weekend. He responded by striking out the side. With their recent performances and the game on the line, the choice should have been the freshman.

The BABIP gods are angry at FSU

Seminole batters struck out less than 10 times (during regulation innings) for the second straight game. The bad news is that while FSU has continued to hit the ball hard, they have consistently found the other team’s gloves. On top of that, recent opponents have made career highlight catches in the last few games. Fans have seen homerun robbing grabs against the Gators or like tonight, multiple diving catches in the outfield. FSU has put the ball in play, but the success has not followed.

The Seminoles continue to flounder in big moments

FSU found themselves in a familiar position in the second inning. The Seminoles loaded the bases with zero outs by picking up three straight hit by pitches. Stetson would go to the Chris Gonzales out of the pen. The left-hander picked up a huge strikeout of a struggling Alex Toral, followed by a inning-ending double play. The opportunities have been there for the taking but the ‘Noles continue to squander the chances.

Up Next: The Seminoles will travel to Atlanta for a three-game series against Georgia Tech this Friday