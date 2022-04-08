No. 20 Florida State baseball vs. Georgia Tech: Game thread, preview, how to watch

Florida State finally broke its five game losing streak with an extra inning walk off win against Stetson courtesy of Jordan Carrion.

Now, they travel to Atlanta to face a Georgia Tech team that is in a similar state.

The Yellow Jackets started the season off strong with a series win against rival UGA and an ACC opening weekend sweep of Virginia Tech. However, the next three series have been a struggle as GT lost at home to Wake, got swept by NC State in Raleigh and dropped a series to UVA in Charlottesville.

The Ramblin’ Wreck is looking to right itself at home against FSU this weekend.

Offense has not particularly been an issue for Georgia Tech this year as former Seminole James Ramsey has the entire team swinging a hot bat. Despite playing one of the toughest schedules to date GT is a top ten team when it comes to batting average, runs per game, home runs and slugging. FSU’s pitching staff will have its work cut out for them.

Chandler Simpson has only played about a half of a season due to injury but the shortstop has been an absolute terror at the plate. He’s had multiple hits in ten of the 17 games he’s played thus far and was absent during GT’s slump. He doesn’t strike out much at all and runs very well on the base paths.

Batting just behind him catcher Kevin Parada is one of the best in the ACC sporting a .378 average to go along with his 12 home runs and 43 RBI. The lineup doesn’t let up as there are strong bats from top to bottom. The Yellow Jackets have a bit of strike out in them but they also walk at a good rate and hit so well that it’s hard to see that as a big negative.

On the mound Georgia Tech hasn’t been able to match the results at the plate. Friday starter Chance Huff doesn’t walk a ton of batters but is giving up too many hits and has been a bit susceptible to the long ball and hasn’t made it out of the fifth inning in his last three starts.

Cody Carwile has gotten the last two Saturday starts and hasn’t seen his success from the pen transfer to the starting role. Nine of the ten runs he’s given up this year have occurred in those two starts and, to be fair, those starts came against NC State and UVA which are two good offensive ball clubs. A slumping FSU line up could be the thing to get Carwile back on track but maybe it’s also what the doctor ordered for FSU.

Marquis Grissom, Jr. might be the Jackets best pitcher on the year. Until the UVA game this year Grissom had only given up two runs in five starts. Against UVA he surrendered six in 3.1 innings. Grissom started off the season as a reliever and is still being treated as such even though he’s starting as he’s only made it through four innings once this year. He doesn’t give up a ton of hits but struggles a bit with walks.

Former starter Zach Maxwell moved to the pen and has performed pretty well there. Maxwell will likely be one of the first out of the pen if a starter is pulled early. He’s been a bit of an all or nothing guy either locking teams down or finding too many bats and giving up runs. John Medich, Logan McGuire and Aeden Finateri are all good pitchers out of the pen who are not prone to walks and do a fairly good job of punching out batters.

Friday 4/8, 6:00 PM

Probable Starters: LHP Parker Messick (4-1, 2.35 ERA) vs. RHP Chance Huff (2-1, 5.25 ERA)

How to watch: ACCNX

How to listen: 100.7 FM in Tallahassee

Saturday 4/9, 4:00 PM

Probable Starters: LHP Bryce Hubbart (5-1, 2.43 ERA) vs. LHP Cody Carwile (2-2, 3.10 ERA)

How to watch: ACCNX

How to listen: 100.7 FM in Tallahassee

Sunday 4/10, 2:00 PM

Probable Starters: LHP Ross Dunn (1-2, 3.38 ERA) vs. RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. (1-3, 4.97 ERA)

How to watch: ACCN

How to listen: 100.7 FM in Tallahassee

Georgia Tech top performers

2B Chandler Simpson: .493 AVG/ 33 H/ 12 SB

.493 AVG/ 33 H/ 12 SB 1B Andrew Jenkins: .378 AVG/ .689 SLG/ 9 HR

.378 AVG/ .689 SLG/ 9 HR C Kevin Parada: .378 AVG/ .717 SLG/ 12 HR

.378 AVG/ .717 SLG/ 12 HR DH Tim Borden II: .356 AVG/ .644 SLG/ 7 HR

