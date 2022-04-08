Three up, three down: Georgia Tech offense too much for Florida State baseball

Tallahassee, FL - The Florida State baseball team ran into an offensive buzz saw tonight in Atlanta. The Georgia Tech offense chased FSU starter Parker Messick in only 2.2 innings and the Seminole bats were kept at bay until late.

As mentioned in the weekend preview, the Tech offense came into the game ranked in the top-10 in several offensive categories. The Yellow Jackets wasted little time padding those stats with a 2-run home run in the first inning from Kevin Parada. FSU picked up a run in the top of the second and Messick appeared to figure things out with two strikeouts in a scoreless bottom frame. But the success was short lived as the Jackets would break the game open in the third. Tech sent all nine batters to the plate in a four run third inning. Messick allowed a run to the first three batters who all reached via hit before finally recording a sacrifice fly for the first out. After another sacrifice fly, Messick would allow two more hits before being relieved by Conner Whittaker.

The bullpen would do their job until Parada struck again in the sixth with a solo shot. It was the 14th home run of the season for the Tech sophomore. Florida State’s offense would be held to only three hits and one run by Yellow Jacket starter Chance Huff through six innings. In the seventh, against the Georgia Tech bullpen, FSU strung together three hits for two additional runs. FSU’s biggest opportunity would happen in the ninth where the Seminoles would load the bases with no outs. Georgia Tech would bring in Zach Maxwell who fanned three straight batters to give game one to Georgia Tech by a score of 7-3.

Game Thread

Box Score

One up

Bullpen stops the bleeding

Conner Whittaker entered the third inning with two runners in scoring position. In the batter’s box stood Georgia Tech’s most dangerous power threat, Kevin Parada. Whittaker induced a fly ball to right in one of the biggest moments of his young career. Parada would get revenge later in the game with a solo home run but overall Whittaker did his job out of the pen with a line of 2.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K. Dylan Simmons and Dylan Jacobs followed and tossed a combined 2.2 scoreless innings. It was a good display of what the pen is capable of and how this team has all the pieces, it just needs to figure out how to put it all together.

Two down

Messy night for Messick

It was the second shortest outing of Parker Messick’s career. Georgia Tech barreled up on Messick early and often and the sophomore could not keep the Jackets off the bases. It was a stark contrast to last week’s performance from Messick where he was masterful against Notre Dame. Consistency will be the key for FSU in all facets if they are to break out of this slump.

Offense still in a funk

Florida State’s bats once again could not find consistent success at the plate. After plating a run in the second the Seminoles were stymied by Tech’s pitching. They would only manage to pick up two hits from the third through the sixth. The exclamation point of the offensive struggles occurred in the ninth when Florida State would load the bases with no outs and then strike out three times in a row.

Up next: FSU will look to even the series with Tech Saturday at 4:00 PM.