Three up, three down: Florida State baseball ties series with Georgia Tech

Atlanta, GA - The Florida State baseball team picked up a much needed win today against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 9-6. After losing five straight ACC games, the Seminoles were able to come out on top and even the series. The game saw both teams trade runs and the lead before Florida State pulled away late for the win.

FSU struck early with a 2-run home run off the bat of James Tibbs in the first inning. Tech would respond with a run of their own in the first off of Florida State starter Bryce Hubbart. Reese Albert would start off the second with a lead-off double and later come around to score off an RBI single from Tyler Martin. Hubbart would run into trouble again in the third as George Tech scored two off a home run from Kevin Parada. The Jackets would chase Hubbart in the fifth after Parada’s triple and an RBI single from Andrew Jenkins.

With Florida State down a run in the sixth, the offense rallied back with singles from Brett Roberts and Colton Vincent before Alex Toral stepped to the plate. Toral would deposit a pitch from left-hander Cody Carwile over the fence to give the ‘Noles a much needed boost and the lead. Tech would strike right back in the seventh with two runs of their own and the game headed to the eighth, tied at six. The FSU offense would once again step up when called upon as Roberts opened the inning with a double and advance to third on a ground out. Vincent would bring Roberts home on a sacrifice fly and the Seminoles finally took the lead for good, 7-6. FSU would plate two more runs in the ninth courtesy of a 2-run single from Jaime Ferrer. Jonah Scolaro pitched a 1-2-3 ninth against the heart of Tech’s order and FSU would head into Sunday with a tied series.

Three up

Toral’s slump busting blast

Alex Toral had been struggling mightily at the plate as of late. FSU had been trying to find ways to help by giving him a few at-bats off while also dropping him in the lineup to see if that could ease the pressure. Batting eighth today, Toral only picked up one hit but it was a massive one. With the game locked at three in the sixth inning, Toral stepped to the plate and launched a 3-run shot to give FSU a 6-3 lead. It was a good sign for one of FSU’s most powerful hitters.

Offense takes a step in the right direction

The FSU offense had found new ways to struggle as of late. They went through a period of barreling up on pitches but hitting them right at defenders. Then there was the time when opposing defenders made ESPN top-10 catches on home runs, extra base hits, and more. Today was a day where the offense finally clicked. The Seminoles found success with the long ball, executed aggressive baserunning, and strung together hits to produce runs. It was a nice exhale moment for an offense that very much needed it.

The bullpen bends but does not break

If you were to go back and read the “Three up, three down” articles from earlier this year, you would read quite a bit of lament over the floundering bullpen. The arms of the pen have completed a 180 in the last few games. Last night, the pen stopped the bleeding and ended several threats. Today, Davis Hare took the mound in the fifth and induced a ground ball to end the inning when there were two men on base. Hare would allow two runs over his 2.2 innings but struck out three and kept Georgia Tech off the base enough to keep Florida State in the game. Jonah Scolaro pulled a similar Houdini in the eighth inning after entering with two men on base. The runners advanced to second and third on a wild pitch, but Scolaro would keep the inning clean with a ground out and strike out. Quite a turnaround for a strong group of arms.

One down

Starting pitching once again falls short

FSU starter Bryce Hubbart only lasted 4.2 innings in today’s game. He allowed four runs during his time on the mound and only picked up three strikeouts. This is the second straight game where Hubbart was unable to make it through the fifth inning. Couple today’s result with last night’s short outing from Messick and FSU’s early season strength is suddenly struggling.

Up next: Florida State and Georgia Tech will decide the series tomorrow at 2:00 PM on the ACC Network.