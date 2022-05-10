No. 21 Florida State baseball vs. Jacksonville: Game thread, preview, how to watch

The Florida State Seminoles baseball team (28-17, 13-11) will play a pair this Tuesday against the Jacksonville University Dolphins (24-21, 10-14). The matchup will be a doubleheader to make up the postponement from April 5th. FSU will look to avenge their loss to Jacksonville from February, the Seminole’s first loss of the season.

The Dolphins are coming off a 1-2 series loss to Liberty. Overall, JU has recorded a .500 record over their last ten games. Jacksonville has picked up wins in two of their last three trips to Dick Howser Stadium. FSU has the series edge over the Dolphins, 128-48. If FSU wants any shot at hosting a regional it really needs to win both games. FSU’s RPI, currently at 20, will likely take a hit just by playing these two games against the 97th rated team but loses will magnify that hit even more. FSU will counteract this RPI with the rest of their regular season games.

Expect FSU to go with a Johnny Wholestaff approach to both games. FSU has multiple relievers that have shown to pitch four innings or so at a high level but they have been a bit inconsistent. The ‘Noles will also need to turn around their mid-week offensive production, which has been woeful at times. This isn’t a big opportunity series but does require a level of effort and results that have eluded FSU too often this year.

Game one: Tuesday 5/10, 4:00 PM

Probable Starters: TBA vs. RHP Heston Mosley (2-2, 4.61 ERA)

How to watch: ACCNX

Game two: Tuesday 5/10, 7:00 PM

Probable Starters: TBA vs. TBA

How to watch: ACCNX

How to listen: 100.7 FM in Tallahassee

JU top perfromers

SS Chase Miloy : .294 AVG (.472 over his last 10 games)/ .787 OPS/ 19 SB

: .294 AVG (.472 over his last 10 games)/ .787 OPS/ 19 SB RF Blake DeLamielleure : .273 AVG/ .789 OPS/ 4 HR

: .273 AVG/ .789 OPS/ 4 HR 1B Christian Coipel: .247 AVG/ .825 OPS/ 12 HR

Tomahawk Nation will have updates in the game thread and on our Twitter.