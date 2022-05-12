 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noles News: Baseball closing the season, golf heads to the NCAA tournament

Is FSU a golf school?

By maxescarpio
Recruiting

Football

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis has put on seven pounds in the past three weeks, ending spring practice at 201.

FSU has produced the third most defensive lineman that were drafted to the NFL in the past decade. This number could’ve been completely different if FSU hadn’t worked through three separate head coaches during that time span.

For Florida State fans wondering what the updated ticket information is for the FSU vs. LSU game this September, here it is:

Jameis Winston will be pilot for the New Orleans Saints next season as he continues to rehab from his torn ACL and prepares for a huge season.

Baseball / Softball

Postseason baseball is just around the corner, as FSU prepares for No.6 Miami tomorrow at 7:00 ET.

The ACC conference tournament kicked off yesterday. The Seminoles will play their final game of the regular season tonight against Virginia and begin their NCAA Regional play on May 19th.

FSU softball head coach Lonni Alameda helped produced eight All-ACC selections during the 2022 season, marking them down as one of the biggest juggernauts in the conference.

Graduate student Sydney Sherrill has been named ACC Defensive Player of the Year for the third time as a Florida State Seminole.

The greatest of all time taking a picture with Los Angeles Dodgers manager, Dave Roberts:

Basketball

Be sure to watch women’s basketball head coach Brooke Wyckoff in her newest interview where she talks about her new role with the Seminoles and her plans moving forward:

Head coach Leonard Hamilton and the Seminoles have made the Top 6 for 2023 small forward Curtis Williams. Maryland and Alabama currently lead for the 6’6 prospect.

FSU has welcomed Jeremiah Bembry, De’Ante Green and Darin Green Jr. to Tallahassee in the past week. Members of the class of 2022 will continue to roll in throughout the summer once graduation and exams conclude.

All Sports

FSU track and field coach Bob Braman has been with the Seminoles since 2000 and the Noles have turned into a nationwide powerhouse.

Florida State soccer alum Carson Pickett will compete in the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup as one of the elite eleven:

The Noles are headed to Scottsdale, Arizona for the 2022 National Tournament.

Senior star Beatrice Wallin was crowned the 2022 NCAA Individual Champion after a superb outing on Wednesday.

