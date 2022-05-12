Noles News: Baseball closing the season, golf heads to the NCAA tournament

Recruiting

Football

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis has put on seven pounds in the past three weeks, ending spring practice at 201.

FSU has produced the third most defensive lineman that were drafted to the NFL in the past decade. This number could’ve been completely different if FSU hadn’t worked through three separate head coaches during that time span.

Most Defensive Lineman Drafted the last 10 years pic.twitter.com/SL5hIzqdRS — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) May 11, 2022

For Florida State fans wondering what the updated ticket information is for the FSU vs. LSU game this September, here it is:

E-mail with updated order information set to go out next week to all @SeminoleBooster members who submitted an LSU ticket request! #OneTribe https://t.co/hO9JPOkcsN — FSU Ticket Office (@FSUTickets) May 11, 2022

Jameis Winston will be pilot for the New Orleans Saints next season as he continues to rehab from his torn ACL and prepares for a huge season.

The full @NFL schedule will be released 24 hours from now! @JabooWins will make an appearance on the @nflnetwork Schedule Release Show (7 pm CT) Thursday night ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/KHXyDsflef — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 12, 2022

Baseball / Softball

Postseason baseball is just around the corner, as FSU prepares for No.6 Miami tomorrow at 7:00 ET.





FSU's final three home games of the year start Friday at 7:00 against No. 6 Miami



https://t.co/BRU5zIL4cD pic.twitter.com/9dVsoAce95 — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) May 11, 2022

The ACC conference tournament kicked off yesterday. The Seminoles will play their final game of the regular season tonight against Virginia and begin their NCAA Regional play on May 19th.

FSU softball head coach Lonni Alameda helped produced eight All-ACC selections during the 2022 season, marking them down as one of the biggest juggernauts in the conference.

The Noles were second in the ACC with 8⃣ selections to the All-ACC Team! #OneTribe



: https://t.co/XHu3t9DnG6 pic.twitter.com/sJ1ToikcwB — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 11, 2022

Graduate student Sydney Sherrill has been named ACC Defensive Player of the Year for the third time as a Florida State Seminole.

The greatest of all time taking a picture with Los Angeles Dodgers manager, Dave Roberts:

Basketball

Be sure to watch women’s basketball head coach Brooke Wyckoff in her newest interview where she talks about her new role with the Seminoles and her plans moving forward:

.@CoachBrookeFSU joined the All ACC crew to discuss what life has been like as our new head coach over the last month.



Catch the full interview here: https://t.co/pCYCbAGr00#NoleFAM | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/VBJW0A5ltR — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) May 11, 2022

Head coach Leonard Hamilton and the Seminoles have made the Top 6 for 2023 small forward Curtis Williams. Maryland and Alabama currently lead for the 6’6 prospect.

Florida State has made the Top 6 for 2023 4⭐️ SF Curtis Williams. @Curtis5Williams — MAX (@maxescarpio) May 11, 2022

FSU has welcomed Jeremiah Bembry, De’Ante Green and Darin Green Jr. to Tallahassee in the past week. Members of the class of 2022 will continue to roll in throughout the summer once graduation and exams conclude.

Class of 2022 signee Jeremiah Bembry is officially in Tallahassee.



The 6’6 guard joins De’Ante Green and Darin Green Jr. as they start preparing for next season. @jeremiahbembry1 — MAX (@maxescarpio) May 10, 2022

All Sports

FSU track and field coach Bob Braman has been with the Seminoles since 2000 and the Noles have turned into a nationwide powerhouse.

Seems like a good time to remind you who leads all active ACC coaches with 31 combined ACC titles #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/lre7cQKz50 — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) May 11, 2022

Florida State soccer alum Carson Pickett will compete in the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup as one of the elite eleven:

The Noles are headed to Scottsdale, Arizona for the 2022 National Tournament.

Florida State (team) and Beatrice Wallin (individual) win titles at the Tallahassee Regional Golf Championships. @Seminoles: https://t.co/nKftHMLJNZ pic.twitter.com/4tnJ4nOzPF — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) May 11, 2022

Senior star Beatrice Wallin was crowned the 2022 NCAA Individual Champion after a superb outing on Wednesday.